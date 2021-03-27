‘It would be a great boost’ – Hairdressers Federation wants salons to open for fully-vaccinated people

The Irish Hairdressers Federation has today called on the Government to allow hair salons to reopen for those who are fully vaccinated.

The move would provide an “essential boost to the mental health and wellbeing of elderly people, who have been cocooning for over a year,” the federation said in a statement.

A reopening of salons for fully vaccinated people would also “prove a major boost” for frontline healthcare workers “who have been under extreme pressure in the past twelve months,” the group which represents over 500 salon owners and 7,000 employees said.

‘’Elderly people have been cocooning for the past year, and it would be such a great boost for their mental health and general wellbeing to be able to pop down to the salon and talk to people in a safe, controlled environment,” Danielle Kennedy, Irish Hairdressers Federation President, said.

“They get out of the house, get their hair done, feel refreshed and come away feeling great. Not a day goes by where we don’t think about our heroic frontline healthcare workers who have been suffering under huge strain and trauma with this crisis for the past year.

“I don’t know anybody who would deny them the boost they deserve, and it would be great if they could enjoy a trip to their hair salon or barber,” Ms Kennedy said.

The federation is asking the Government to consider their proposal with the wellbeing of these two groups in mind, “as they have been hardest hit by the pandemic”.

Hairdressers and barbers are closed since Level 5 restrictions came into force in late December.

Health and safety guidelines in hair salons and barbers have been “extensively reviewed and updated” with the federation insisting hair salons are “safe and hygienic spaces” for fully vaccinated people to attend.

The Federation says it is very aware of many elderly customers that are “suffering badly”, due to not being able to get their hair done, “including many who cannot wash their own hair due to health conditions”.

“Furthermore, there are many people undergoing various stages of cancer treatment who need vital access”, Ms Kennedy said.

