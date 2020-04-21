'It won’t be back to normal on day one' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on plans to ease restrictions

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media during a visit to the Civil Defence Dublin Branch on Wolfe Tone Quay to receive a briefing on the contribution by Volunteers to the Covid-19 response. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has suggested restrictions designed to stop the spread of Covid-19 will begin to ease on May 5.

“That’s what I’m, hoping,” he said tonight, adding that a plan would be shared with the public before that date.

Mr Varadkar urged businesses and schools to begin to consider how they will operate with social distancing measures in place when they are allowed to reopen.

Speaking on RTE’s Prime Time, he said there were three criteria to be met to so as to begin to relax the lockdown.

These were that the rate of the slowdown in the increase of the virus is improving, that hospital capacity can deal with another surge and that test and tracing measures are adequate.

While he was happy with the fist two conditions, testing and tracing was “not quite there yet,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We’ll have that plan, we intend to have it to go to Cabinet before the end of April and announce it before May 5,” he said.

The plan was not yet agreed or finalised, he said and urged caution on expecting the lift of measures.

“I think everyone understands that it won’t be done in one fell swoop. It won’t be back to normal on day one,” he said.

The steps will be reviewed every two to three weeks, before a decision is made on moving to the next stage of more reopening.

“We also need to bear in mind, and I hate to have to say this, but I do have to say this, there are some countries that have had to re-impose restrictions, countries that thought they were doing really well, like Japan and Singapore,” he said.

Mr Varadkar told presenter Miriam O’Callaghan he “certainly regrets” that they “couldn’t have done more sooner” to prevent the spread in nursing homes.

Online Editors