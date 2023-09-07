‘It will turn every vehicle into a tractor’ – rural TDs voice concerns at proposed speed reductions

Irish authorities looking at reducing speed limits nationwide in bid to reduce road deaths

Proposed new speed limits will be discussed at government party think-ins after complaints from rural residents.

Backbench TDs reported adverse public reaction to plans to reduce the limit on rural roads from 80kmh to 60kmh.

Carlow-Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness spoke for several of his colleagues when he said: “I think they are going to have to look at this again and the whole roads issue.

“Are people who are speeding going to take their foot off the pedal because they see a new sign? I doubt it very much.”

He said he had received numerous complaints, with some TDs saying the public perceived the move as a “knee-jerk response” to carnage on the roads.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae said a slow-down would “turn every vehicle into a tractor” on rural roads.

“They will be piling up on top of each other, which is dangerous in itself,” he said.

His brother, Michael Healy-Rae, told the Irish Independent: “I would be against it because they are not looking at the bigger picture.”

He called for the education of young drivers in school, particularly during Transition Year.

“They should be leaving school with a driving licence in one hand and a Leaving Cert in the other,” he said.

The Government should be looking at other problems, such as high foliage and hedgerows, water slicks and even deer on the roads, he said.

“Before, the focus was 100pc on alcohol and driving and they addressed that. Now it’s 100pc on speed, but they should put money into other areas,” he added.

“I’m getting support, in my view, from the electorate, the people who drive on the roads.

“If this move doesn’t work, will the Government come out next year and say we need lower speed limits again? Will it be ever-decreasing speeds?”

Rural TD Michael McNamara of Co Clare said: “It’s certainly the easiest option for a government that wants to do little but be seen to be doing something in response to understandable concern at recent road deaths.

“How about carrying out repairs and upgrades on dangerous stretches of road? How about enforcing existing limits in dangerous places instead of quota-hunting on busy motorways and national roads?

“There was a time the minister for justice and the RSA maintained the pretence that roads policing and vans were concentrated in accident black spots. Now they don’t even pretend. They’re located in busy spots or just inside where a speed limit drops rather than in accident black spots.”

Mr McGuinness said the people contacting him wanted garda visibility and implementation of the current laws on speeding, driving without due care and attention and people using mobile phones at the wheel.

That would be far more effective at preventing people from breaking the law rather than penalising people who were accidentally a few kilometres per hour over the limit, he argued.

“It will definitely come up at the think-ins because it applies so widely and people have the same concern,” he said.