The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) has welcomed the government’s decision to act on the USI Student Accommodation Bill which restricts the notice period students would have to give to exit rental contracts to 28 days.

This was a particular issue during the pandemic for students who wished to leave, or no longer required rental accommodation.

The bill was signed today by 56 opposition TDs who along with student representatives, lobbied Government to pass the bill.

As part of the new protections for renters, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the measures will “particularly benefit students”.

“A student can no longer be asked to pay more than one month's rent and one month's deposit”, he said on Newstalk.

Mr Harris said: “ I heard many stories from virtual meetings I did around the country that sometimes a student, often with the help of their parent having to fork out €2,500 or €3,000 upfront to pay a lump sum”.

He added that during the pandemic, students were required to give a “significant period of notice” to leave their rental accommodation, and this legislation will “make sure no student has to give no more than 28 days’ notice”.

USI President, Lorna Fitzpatrick said: “Up to now, students have been expected to pay three, six and nine months in advance for student accommodation.

“Many students have to work while in college to pay their rent and just don’t have access to this kind of money up front, meaning they miss out on securing student accommodation.

“We welcome this agreement today - these two decisions will help level the playing field a bit, but there is a lot more to do. Student accommodation is still much too expensive and is a huge burden on many students.

“It also needs to be ensured that being able to pay up front does not give one student a preference over another. Accommodation should be allocated in a fair way - be that on need, or on a first-come basis - and not based on how many months’ rent you can hand over up front.”