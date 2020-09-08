'It will give us back our sense of dignity and pride' - publicans welcome reopening of 'wet pubs' but warn difficulties remain

Tipperary publican TJ McInerney from TJ Mac’s in Mullahone Co Tipperary pictured during the Vintners protest outside Leinster House.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 8/9/20

Vintners have today welcomed news that pubs are set to reopen on September 21 subject to social distancing conditions and local restrictions if the need arises, but have raised other concerns.

The news came as a group of pub owners gathered at Leinster House to voice their concerns about their futures and the future of the industry.

Seventy Tipperary publicans demonstrated at Leinster House, supported by others from Limerick and Kilkenny, with Kerry publicans due to picket parliament on Wednesday.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who organised the protest, said the wet pubs had been shut for 178 days and it had done huge damage to the fabric of local communities and the mental health of many.

“Pubs are the heart of places, whether it’s a wedding, a funeral, a GAA or soccer event. They put up the sponsorship and provide the sandwiches. They are the hubs – and they are the reason the Yanks come in and enjoy soaking up the atmosphere.

“This is our national way of life, and these people have committed no crime, yet they’ve been closed half the year. The Government has done Sweet Fanny Adams for them.”

“It’s very positive news assuming the government sticks to it. This is the fourth date that has been set up for the pubs to reopen, and by that stage we will have been closed for 189 days which is an extraordinary long period but we think the Cabinet decision this morning is very significant and we have a high degree of confidence the government will allow us to open. We really look forward to getting back in business,” said Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licenced Vintner’s Association (LVA).

Asked if he had any concerns about rising numbers of Covid cases, especially in Dublin and Limerick, Mr O’Keeffe said he does.

“We see the trends that are published every night. It’s really concerning in Dublin in particular, but we do think the principle that pubs can reopen subject to public health guidance on September 21 is important. The announcement is long overdue,” he explained.

Similarly, Padraig Cribben of the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland (VFI) said he welcomed the news of an opening date.

“We have been looking for this for quite some time and have been up this aisle a few times already. It’s important now that we’ve a definite date,” he said.

But Mr Cribben said what is equally important is “a suite of supports to allow businesses to open”.

“Those suites of supports have to start with cash in the bank, now, because the support we got in relation to the restart grant was derisory, and will not do anything to help these publicans that are here today,” he added.

Asked if pubs will find it difficult to operate within the guidelines, Mr Cribben said the guidelines must be followed, but stressed it should also be a “living document”.

“As time progresses and as people can demonstrate that they are being compliant, and as the virus recedes then we should be in a position to soften the blow of those guidelines and hopefully that will happen sooner than later,” he said.

“This is not going to be walking in a straight line, there will be deviations in the curve. Let’s get things ready for the 21st and see where we go after that,” Mr Cribben said in relation to the possibility of local restrictions being implemented should there be further outbreaks of Covid.

Meanwhile, Alcohol Action Ireland, the independent advocate for reducing alcohol harm, has today welcomed the decision by government to signal the phased reopening of all pubs from September 21.

“From the early days of the pandemic crisis, Alcohol Action Ireland have been voicing our concern about the level of alcohol pouring into peoples’ homes - the unfettered 'free-flowing' use of cheap alcohol, and highlighting the impact of such heightened behaviour to the already difficult lives of the 200,000 children who live every day with parental alcohol misuse in Ireland,” it said in a statement.

“The reopening of the pubs under reasonable restrictions, to be reinforced by the Gardai, is a useful step in regaining some control on our erratic engagement with alcohol use during the Covid crisis,” it added.

There were emotional scenes at Leinster House today as publicans from around the country gathered to voice their concerns about their futures.

Publican TJ McInerney, owner of T.J Mac’s’ bar in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary, fought back tears as he spoke of the battle to stay in business in the face of the global pandemic.

“The opening of pubs will give us back our sense of dignity and our sense of pride. I’ve two kids that have aspirations of going to college. I had a college fund set up for them, but it is now spent basically keeping the roof over our head,” he said.

“The bank are going to be getting in contact with me in October about my next mortgage payment and at this point in time I’m not all too confident,” he added.

“For the village of Mullinahone (the reopening) it means everything,” said Mr McInerney.

“They want to see Eoin Kelly in there with the Ó Riain Cup. Mullinahowen are playing Newport in the Ó Riain final and the Ó Riain Cup will hopefully come back to Mullinahone and I’d love to see that cup paraded in the village while people social distance,” he said.

“I’ve been a publican 21 years. I’m going in to talk to the Taoiseach at 6 o’clock this evening and I’m going to show him a letter from a consultancy firm in Fermoy Co Cork who offered to buy my licence off me last Friday. I refuse their offer to buy my livelihood and I take it as a detrimental insult to my family. I took it very personally,” he added.

'Vulture' investors

Meanwhile, bar owners and managers urged that the government should buy up the licences of publicans wanting to get out of the trade.

‘Vulture’ investors are snapping up licences as a fraction of their prior value on the open market, said Kieran Linnane, Tipperary Chairman of the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

“I would like to see the government buying up licences from people who want to give up,” he said as publicans demonstrated in Kildare Street.

“We have reports of vultures buying them up for a song, just to make a quick buck out of it. There are many reports in the local press of people selling out,” he said.

“They will be sold on to supermarkets and corner shops to sell cheap alcohol from a fridge and to damage traditional livelihoods further,” he claimed.

“If the government took the licences over it would put a floor under their value and they could be sold to new entrants who will run an actual pub,” he said, warning about bucket-shop outlets.

Among the demonstrators were Eamon Ryan of the Porterhouse in Tipperary town, Tim and Lucy Clarke from the Princess Bar in Clonmel, Independent councillor Joe Hannigan from Kilbarron and Brian Constigan of the J. J. Ryan pub in Cashel.

Also making their voices heard were Lochlann Roche from Roche’s bar and Jackie Obrien from Norrie’s, both in in Tipperary town.

Lucy Clarke said: “We’re 33 years down in Clonmel and we’ve had a very good life until the last six months. The Government has closed down rural schools, post offices and banks – are we going to be next?”

Husband Tim added: “It’s discrimination, pure and simple. We’ve paid our taxes, but we feel abandoned by the Government, along with 3,500 pubs around the country.”

Kieran Linnane, of Millea’s Bar in Thurles, said publicans were present outside the Dáil out of pure frustration. “We’re trying to put some sense into the nonsense.

“We are going to accept the re-opening date of the 21st September on trust, but we are going to need Government support in the time ahead.

“Don’t forget small pus will have to work with about 40 per cent capacity because of the social distancing rules, but we generally need about 80 per cent to break even. There will have to be financial support for us.

“At the moment. If you are in Skibbereen, you can drive to the airport, fly to Greece, drink your head off for a week and come back, with no isolation or quarantine. But the one think you can’t do is cross the street to a Skibbereen pub.

“We will take this new date and operate it responsibly. You have to be 18 to go into a pub, so customers are not children either. We will work it, even if the rules are hard for some to understand.”

He added: “The bills have been piling up and the banks have been flexing their muscles, and they have to be reined in. We need a strong 12 months’ trading now, and they will have ot wait for their money.”

