It will be July before some people at high risk of Covid-19 get their second vaccine dose

Some people at high risk of Covid-19 due to underlying illness will not be fully vaccinated with two doses until early July.

A number of people at very high risk because of an existing condition will not have the full two doses until early June.

The changes are outlined in a letter to GPs who are to play a bigger role in the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines under the HSE's revamped plan.

They will have responsibility for these two groups aged 18 to 59.

In a letter to GPs today the Irish Medical Organisation said Pfizer will be the vaccine used in general practice for those doctors who choose to be involved in giving vaccines to cohort 4 - people with underlying conditions at very high risk and cohort 7, people at high risk.

GPs who participate in this programme will be catering for people aged 18 to 59 who are at very high or high risk who number around 400,000.

Around 1,200 GP practices have signed up to do the work so far.

Separately all people between the ages of 65 and 69 will be invited to register on the HSE portal to receive an invitation for a vaccine appointment.

The portal opened this morning.

Vaccinations on the 65 to 69 group will start next week.They will be vaccinated in a vaccination centre.

It is expected that the next age cohort of 60 to 64 will then be invited to register on the portal.

At this stage GPs should not vaccinate patients between 60 and 69 except where they might have surplus vaccine.

It is intended that GPs will receive one delivery to administer to very high risk patients from April 26 with another in early May and the rest on May 10.

The second doses will be delivered from mid May to early June.

GPs will receive a third delivery to complete the second dose of people who have underlying illness and are at high risk between mid June and early July.

The estimate for patients in cohort 4- very high risk- who are aged 18-59 is 120,000.Patients at high risk aged 18-59 number 300,000.

