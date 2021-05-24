Galway man Michael Coone has beaten a whopping 8.3 million players to win the Fantasy Premier League with his team, Teddy Bears Utd.

The hugely popular app is the official fantasy football game of the Premier League.

Each player in the competition starts off with an imaginary budget of £100 million, and uses tactical weekly transfers throughout the year to score points on a global leaderboard.

Teddy Bears Utd won the league with a final score of 2,680, beating the second-place contender by just 5 points.

On a nail-biting final day at the weekend, Michael’s decision to make Liverpool winger Sadio Mané his team captain paid off. The Liverpool forward scored two goals against Crystal Palace last night, throwing a few more points into Michael’s basket and bumped Teddy Bears Utd to the top of the fantasy leader board.

“I was number 3 going into it on the last day yesterday, and so I kind of knew everyone else was playing it safe,” Michael said.

"You can captain a player every week, so they captained Mo Salah, who was tipped to do really well yesterday against Crystal Palace.

"I went for Mané, who was the other guy up front and he got the two goals, so that decision really paid off for me. It was so exciting, it went down right to the bitter end.”

He continued; “It was kind of incredible, because there was a game that Leeds were playing, and they conceded a goal in the last minute, and the guy in second had a defender there.

"He would have gotten four points and maybe some bonus points if they kept that clean sheet, so he could have beaten me by a point or it could have been a draw. It was so, so close,” he added.

Michael Coone has been playing fantasy football for over 10 years, and loves the excitement it adds to every game.

“It takes a lot of work, but it’s a great way to watch the matches. In nearly every game you have a player you’re interested in, because you have to mix your team around with players from good teams and bad teams. You have something to shout for in very game,” he said.

In a season that was particularly unpredictable because of Covid-19, Coone believes it was his strategic forward thinking that paid off in the end.

“It was really hard with Covid-19, a lot of games were cancelled last minute and re-fixtured, and there were a lot of injuries because the games were so on top of each other. I had multiple plans, but when someone would get injured and you’d have to go back to the drawing board,” he said.

“There’s a lot of strategy in it.

"A lot of people don’t do well because they’re making transfers when they know a player is going to do well, and it costs them points.

"Whereas I’d be planning to get that player in three weeks before that, and get him in for free. That kind of mindset is important, being strategic and thinking a few steps ahead”.

Although he says he is not used to the limelight, Coone is “not complaining” about the glory and new Twitter followers that the win has brought him.

The winning prize package includes a 7 night trip to see 2 VIP games, so he is also looking forward to picking a game to go to with his son.