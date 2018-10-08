Locals have expressed outrage after a teenage girl suffered serious hand and facial injuries after an apparent firework incident in Cork.

'It was very frightening' - teenager's firework injuries described as a 'wakeup call'

The 14-year-old's injuries to the face and hand are thought to be serious but non-life threatening.

Initial reports were that the firework exploded while the teen was in close proximity. Locals raised the alarm when the distraught teen was discovered injured.

Sinn Fein councillor Mick Nugent was in his office working when he heard a loud bang outside, in the Barrack Street area of Cork on Sunday.

He described the scene he came upon as "very frightening and upsetting".

"People came out from a number of pubs and cafes on the street to try and help the girl," Cllr Nugent told Independent.ie.

"She was lying on the ground, completely silent, probably in shock. She had staggered there from a laneway close by where the firework went off. There were blood stains on the road."

"The hand injuries are said to be pretty serious. Apparently, she is a keen sports person, she plays GAA.

"People are concerned whether she will have the use of her hand after this. It was upsetting for people, it was very frightening."

Cllr Nugent warns that this incident should be a "cautionary tale" and that more needs to be done to warn people about the dangers of fireworks.

"I have heard reports of fireworks being set off in other areas in the city. With Hallowe'en coming up this is a cautionary tale about using or handling fireworks, especially for children."

"They are being operated in an uncontrolled environment, they could come in from overseas and we don't know the safety of them. People bringing them in or selling them have to take this on board.

"People need to be aware about the dangers of fireworks, especially when they fall into the possession of children."

Cllr Nugent emphasises the importance of getting the message about the dangers of fireworks to the public.

"The message that needs to go out from local authorities and the gardai is that fireworks are dangerous. Safety forums take place in neighbourhoods around the city. I will be raising it at the next meeting myself.

"They caused serious injuries to this girl. It is a wakeup call."

The young teenager was immediately rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where it is understood she will have to undergo emergency surgery.

A garda investigation into the incident is ongoing.

