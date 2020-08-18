‘It was very difficult to look at him. He showed no remorse’ – Caroline Donohoe, wife of murdered Garda, gives first interview since Aaron Brady guilty verdict

As the seasons changed from winter to spring and finally late summer, Caroline Donohoe sat through every day of the trial which eventually saw her husband’s murderer brought to justice.

She had to listen to often harrowing evidence of what happened that cold wet night of January 25, 2013 when her beloved husband Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead outside Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan.

“It was heartbreaking on some days, some days were really, really difficult, but I owed it to myself, my children and Adrian. It’s all I could do for him,” she says.

She had sat quietly in the courtroom day after day, listening to evidence which brought her back to that dreadful night when a knock on her door gave her the news that everyone married to a law officer fears.

But now her overwhelming feeling is one of relief that the trial is over, that the cold-hearted killer has been brought to justice.

While Aaron Brady won’t be sentenced until October, he is facing a minimum sentence of 40 years.

“It was very difficult to look at him - he showed no remorse,” she says. “I hope he spends the rest of his life in jail, that he will pay for what he did.”

Brady didn’t just murder her husband, a dedicated Garda serving the community in which he lived, he robbed two young children of their father, and changed Caroline’s life forever.

“Part of my life died that night, part of who I was. I became Adrian’s widow - I hate that word, I’m his wife. I lost who I was, people see me differently. Before that I was always Caroline Deloughrey, I was a Garda. That’s all I ever wanted to be.”

After his death, she found herself pushed into the spotlight, as Adrian was accorded a State funeral and as the lengthy hunt for his killer got underway. Worst of all, she found herself without her soul mate.

“My life has totally changed, if I could only put the clock back,” she says, her voice faltering. “But we can’t do that.”

“I am still trying to pick up the pieces,” she admits. “People say time is a great healer but it doesn’t change the pain I feel every day. I will love him to the day I die and no one else.”

Caroline and Adrian first met in 1994 at the Garda Training College in Templemore, when they were in the same class, and as luck would have it, they were both assigned to Dundalk Garda Station in 1997.

“He was,” she says simply, “the love of my life”.

Expand Close 'We clicked': Adrian and Caroline Donohoe pictured on the day they graduated together from the Garda Training College in Templemore

Whatsapp ‘We clicked’: Adrian and Caroline Donohoe pictured on the day they graduated together from the Garda Training College in Templemore

They got married in 2002 in her hometown of Kilkee, Co Clare, and made their home in Lordship, buying their house in 2004 when it was just a site in “a green field”, she recalls.

They quickly became part of the community, making good friends who would stand by Caroline in her hour of greatest need. Adrian, who grew up in Kilnaleck, Co Cavan, playing for the county’s senior team, joined The Pats as a player and then as a coach, often taking a shortcut through a fence to the grounds close to their home.

He was just 41 years of age when he was murdered.

Their two children, Niall and Amy, went to school in nearby Bellurgan, just across the road from where Adrian was brutally killed. They were still sleeping upstairs in their home when Caroline went to see Adrian’s body after he was blasted with a shotgun during the Credit Union robbery.

She has to drive past the scene whenever she goes to Dundalk. “Some days I go past and I will spend the whole day crying as it brings it all back.”

Caroline never returned to work with the Gardaí, where she was a member of the immigration unit, and has dedicated herself to raising her two children, now 13 and 14 years old, on her own.

They are her priority and she says she has always shared with them what happened to their father in a way that was appropriate for their age.

Adrian is still a presence in their lives and they talk about him every day.

“I feel as though he is with me all the time, he’s a presence in our home.”

Now that the trial is over, Caroline is looking forward to be able to spend more time with her children again. Her devotion to them is rewarded with the tremendous support which they have given her, despite their young years.

She wants to get back to being an ordinary mother, away from the spotlight, away from the cameras which flashed in her face as she left the courtroom.

Caroline pays tribute to the jury who listened to the evidence during the seven months trial – the longest in history. “They were amazing people and I want to thank them for sticking with the trial.”

The Covid-19 pandemic added another layer of stress to the trial, she reveals, as everyone worried what would happen if someone associated with the hearing fell ill.

Accompanying Caroline as she spoke outside the Central Criminal Court last week, were her brother and Adrian’s brothers Colm and Martin and his sister Mary.

Adrian’s friend, Garda colleague and fellow Pats man, Inspector Darren Kirwan was also by her side as she attended the trial.

Caroline pays tribute to her friends and the local community for the support that they have given since Adrian was murdered.

“I have the most amazing friends. Those friends who knew both Adrian and myself have been here for me the whole time.”

Caroline also wants to thank all the Gardaí who were involved in the long painstaking investigation to bring Aaron Brady to justice.

“I’m so thankful to Supt Gerry Curley and the investigation team in Dundalk. They have been unbelievable. They told me from the beginning that they would stick with me and they did.”

They had kept her informed as the investigation progressed and have promised once again that the other four members of the gang behind the robbery will pay for their crimes.

It wasn’t just the communities in Lordship, Dundalk, Cavan and Clare that were hoping that the jury would return a verdict bringing Adrian’s murderer to justice but people throughout Ireland who were shocked at his murder.

Caroline reveals that she has received cards from people she doesn’t even know wishing her the best, telling her that prayers were being said and candles lit.

This support means the world to Caroline and her children as they know that Adrian’s ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty is appreciated by the country he pledged to serve.

This article was first published by the Dundalk Argus.