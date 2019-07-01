A MAN has spoken about how he gave CPR to a crash victim after hearing the crash outside early on Sunday morning.

'It was traumatic' - man speaks about being first at scene of early-morning fatal crash

The man fatally injured has been named locally as Stephen Gleeson (21), who was from Nenagh in Tipperary.

He and three other men, two in their early 20s and a 19-year-old, were travelling along the Portroe to Garykennedy road outside Nenagh when the tragedy occurred.

Local man Joseph Hughes (42) was at his father’s home in Nenagh when he heard a crash at 5.30am yesterday morning.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he explained how he called emergency services and ran out of the house to assist at the scene, which was “traumatic”.

“There was three young guys running around and one guy was badly injured,” he said.

Mr Hughes is a trained first responder and reacted quickly. He gave Mr Gleeson, who later died, CPR and mouth to mouth resuscitation until emergency services arrived.

“They were very quick, 12 to 13 minutes and they arrived, they were very professional, and very quick in giving support,” Mr Hughes explained.

“I was a bit shook afterwards,” he said.

Mr Gleeson was a rear-seat passenger in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

It is understood the car hit a ditch and overturned, with gardaí now trying to find out what caused the crash.

Local councillor Ger Darcy said the community was "in shock" after news of the tragic collision began to spread.

Gardaí will speak to the other three young men who were in the car to find out what led to the fatal crash.

A Garda spokesman said: "The other three occupants of the car, two men in their 20s and one man in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life-threatening injuries.

"The scene has been examined by Garda forensic examiners and the road has now re-opened.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage."

They are asked to contact gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.

Online Editors