'It was the most horrific abuse that could ever be inflicted on any human being' - former garda Majella Moynihan

Majella Moynihan last night recounted the “horrific abuse” she suffered at the hands of some gardaí in the 80s for having a child out of wedlock.
Speaking on The Late Late Show on RTÉ, an emotional Majella told of how she was forced to give up her child for adoption due to the perceived shame she had brought on An Garda Síochána by getting pregnant while in the Garda Training College in Templemore.
Majella said a senior garda told her she had demoralised the police force by getting pregnant and “saying that was like putting a knife into my heart. I felt so much shame.”
Majella said it was her dream to become a garda since her childhood.
Other members of the force were pressuring her into giving up her child from the very start, she disclosed.
“Then I was being called in and questioned about it and they would say things like ‘what are you going to do with your child?’ ‘Your father doesn’t know’ and all this stuff.”
Majella, who was 21 at the time, said she was made to feel ashamed and said, “I lived outside my body. I had nobody to talk to.”
Majella was then sent to Galway by the gardaí to finish out her pregnancy. “I believe it was Cura that arranged that. I’d say they didn’t want an unmarried female member of the guards going around in a pregnant state. Which, to me, is a beautiful way to be.”
A tear-filled Majella said she didn’t get to hold her baby boy the day he was born and he was taken to a fostering situation. Majella got to visit him for a short few weeks in a controlled setting and described her son as a “dote.”
The visits then stopped and he was taken by his foster parents at 10 weeks old.
After this, the gardaí issued disciplinary proceedings against Majella for engaging in intercourse with an unmarried member of the guards and for giving birth.