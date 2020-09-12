'It was the most horrific abuse that could ever be inflicted on any human being' - former garda Majella Moynihan

Majella Moynihan last night recounted the “horrific abuse” she suffered at the hands of some gardaí in the 80s for having a child out of wedlock.

Speaking on The Late Late Show on RTÉ, an emotional Majella told of how she was forced to give up her child for adoption due to the perceived shame she had brought on An Garda Síochána by getting pregnant while in the Garda Training College in Templemore.

Majella said a senior garda told her she had demoralised the police force by getting pregnant and “saying that was like putting a knife into my heart. I felt so much shame.”

Read More

Majella said it was her dream to become a garda since her childhood.

Other members of the force were pressuring her into giving up her child from the very start, she disclosed.

“Then I was being called in and questioned about it and they would say things like ‘what are you going to do with your child?’ ‘Your father doesn’t know’ and all this stuff.”

Majella, who was 21 at the time, said she was made to feel ashamed and said, “I lived outside my body. I had nobody to talk to.”

Majella was then sent to Galway by the gardaí to finish out her pregnancy. “I believe it was Cura that arranged that. I’d say they didn’t want an unmarried female member of the guards going around in a pregnant state. Which, to me, is a beautiful way to be.”

A tear-filled Majella said she didn’t get to hold her baby boy the day he was born and he was taken to a fostering situation. Majella got to visit him for a short few weeks in a controlled setting and described her son as a “dote.”

The visits then stopped and he was taken by his foster parents at 10 weeks old.

After this, the gardaí issued disciplinary proceedings against Majella for engaging in intercourse with an unmarried member of the guards and for giving birth.

Expand Close A Guarded Life: My Story of the Dark Side of An Garda Síochána, by Majella Moynihan with Aoife Kelleher / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Guarded Life: My Story of the Dark Side of An Garda Síochána, by Majella Moynihan with Aoife Kelleher

“They cautioned me after reading the charges to me. They cautioned me like a criminal,” Majella said.

In her traumatised and petrified state she ultimately signed the adoption papers.

“It is my one regret to this day.”

The charges were ultimately dropped against Majella when the Archbishop of Dublin intervened.

“He said that if they went ahead with the charges it was opening the gates for other beangardaí to go to England for abortions,” Majella explained.

Majella was cautioned once more and warned if it happened again, she was to be sacked.

“All they thought about was discrediting the force, they didn’t think of me or of the child.”

The ordeal grew worse for Majella as she was summoned to give testimony against the father of her child at a sworn inquiry.

She described her treatment at the inquiry as “the most horrific abuse that could ever be inflicted on any human being”.

“They kept asking me about my private life and past sexual experiences. They just made me out to be such a slut,” she said.

“It was like I was being crucified.”

Majella admitted the horror she was put through triggered depression and other issues for years. She said the turning point of her life was the birth of her second son.

Majella was also reunited with her first son 27 years later.

“In your head it’s the baby and then this man appeared. It was very surreal. He was my double image-wise.

“I just kept staring at him, I’d say he thought there was something wrong with me,” Majella confessed.

Majella was keen to highlight that “through all of the darkness and all of the pain, the light has shone. I love being Majella today.

“Believe in who you are, don’t let anybody dictate anything to you,” a brave Majella proclaimed.

She received an apology for her treatment from the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice and she admitted that helped heal the wounds that were open for so long.

Online Editors