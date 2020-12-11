'It was such a stressful time' - student nurse says Government taking their work during pandemic 'for granted'

The darkest time for student nurse Sonia Connaghan was during the height of the pandemic when the Covid-19 crisis was at its worst.

“It was such a stressful time,” the fourth-year student (21) from Donegal said of her placement at a hospital when the facility was under serious pressure with suspected coronavirus patients .

“My placement was predominantly with Covid patients because I was nursing between emergency departments and ICU and I would have seen the patients from when they came in to the moment when they ended their lives.”

Staff were being forced to juggle, to cope with the huge demands.

Another issue was Ms Connaghan’s daily close proximity to suspected Covid-19 patients, then having to go home at night to a vulnerable relative.

“There is a Covid emergency department and a non-Covid one. But when we were in the non-Covid one there were probably just as many Covid patients coming in there. So you’re not expected to have your full PPE gear on there as it’s a clean site,” she said.

“But it ends up where you don’t know who has Covid and who doesn’t. And then you’re focused so much on the PPE and making sure that your Covid patients are OK; the stress and overall pressure is just exhausting and you’re going home in the evening and you don’t know what you did that day.

“You’re so scared that you didn’t do everything right. And I personally would have a vulnerable person at home so it was really, really scary.”

Now in her fourth year, Ms Connaghan said it is important to remember that “we are still learning and doing an internship”.

Speaking about the current campaign to ensure student nurses receive the correct pay for the work they did during the pandemic, she said it all boiled down to a core issue of being shown proper respect by the Government.

Fourth-year student nurses receive €9.48 per hour for clinical placement work, while all others are paid a meagre accommodation allowance worth just €50.

“All we’re asking for is support for the work we did on the frontline for when the country needed us most,” she said.

“We’re not expecting to be back-paid to first year for when we first started our nursing. The biggest one – if you take money out of it – is just respect.

“I just don’t think they’ve shown respect at all for student nurses. They’ve just taken us for granted.”

Meanwhile, a partial Government climbdown on the issue of paying student nurses was signalled by the Tánaiste.

Where student nurses are “acting up” as staff nurses, it is absolutely right they should be paid, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

“Where a student nurses are acting up, filling in for a staff nurse, because wards are understaffed, I do think they should be paid for that quite frankly,” he said.

“So this is an issue the Government is engaging on, wants to continue to engage on, [and] will speak to the INMO and to Siptu’s healthcare division about this.”

New talks will get under way, he said, as Health Minister Stephen Donnell confirmed his department is investigating “very serious allegations”.

HSE chief Paul Reid has called on student nurses who feel they have been abused or exploited to use the processes open to them to pursue their complaint.

He said: “Nobody should be exploited or abused in the workforce. I would not stand for it.”

Mr Reid was referring to what he said was quite damaging commentary about the use of student nurses on placement.

He acknowledged the role they played in the early part of the pandemic when they were employed as healthcare assistants in an unprecedented move.

The recent commentary was damaging to colleges, senior nurses and also to the students themselves, he added.





