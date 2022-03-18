Seamus O'Connor (left), who died in April 2020, and his partner Eileen Finucane (right)

CORK publican Seamus O'Connor died on April 7, 2020 after a heroic battle with Covid-19 and complications arising from the virus. He was 59.

Mr O’Connor, a proud native of Kilcummin in Co Kerry, was a larger-than-life figure who ran the popular Kitty Ó Sé's pub in Kinsale and a restaurant in Killarney.

Mr O’Connor’s warm personality, devotion to sports and love of singing helped make Kitty Ó Sé's one of the most popular tourist spots in the Cork harbour town.

His partner, Eileen Finucane, paid a moving tribute to Mr O’Connor. Ms Finucane has supported charity initiatives for frontline healthcare workers in Ireland, including a high-profile ICU4U cycle from Cork to Dublin.

"They (doctors and nurses at CUH) saw he was a bit of a character," she said.

"Of course he told them 'get me better and I will give you a night out’. They had a lot of banter with him.

"It was so comforting to meet the team who treated him. They did their best for Seamus but unfortunately it was not to be."

He is survived his mother, Brenda, his partner Eileen, children Louise, Stephen, Cora and Owen, their mother Elizabeth, grandchildren Rhea, Alysha, Lucia and Esme, and siblings Paddy, Thady, Michael, Peter, Neily, Thomas, Siobhán, Helen, and Brenda.