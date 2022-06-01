| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It was so bad they tried to steal food so they could go to prison where the food was better’ – life in a Famine workhouse laid bare

The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy Expand
Entries recording inmates in the Kinsale Workhouse. Picture: Gerard McCarthy Expand
Historian Gerard McCarthy Expand
The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy Expand

Close

The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Entries recording inmates in the Kinsale Workhouse. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Entries recording inmates in the Kinsale Workhouse. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Historian Gerard McCarthy

Historian Gerard McCarthy

The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

/

The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Allison Bray

A local historian has uncovered rare documents that give a poignant snapshot of the desperate people who entered the Kinsale Union Workhouse at the height of the Famine – many of whom died within days or were cynically turfed out to face uncertain fates.

Gerard McCarthy trawled through the Registry of Admittance and Discharge at the Kinsale Union Workhouse from Cork County Council’s archives and found brutal descriptions of the poorest of the poor who entered the workhouse over two days in March 1847 when starvation and disease was rife and killed many of them within days.

Most Watched

Privacy