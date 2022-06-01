‘It was so bad they tried to steal food so they could go to prison where the food was better’ – life in a Famine workhouse laid bare

A local historian has uncovered rare documents that give a poignant snapshot of the desperate people who entered the Kinsale Union Workhouse at the height of the Famine – many of whom died within days or were cynically turfed out to face uncertain fates.

Gerard McCarthy trawled through the Registry of Admittance and Discharge at the Kinsale Union Workhouse from Cork County Council’s archives and found brutal descriptions of the poorest of the poor who entered the workhouse over two days in March 1847 when starvation and disease was rife and killed many of them within days.

Among the two pages of entries from March 29 and March 30 are descriptions of 19 inmates, including children, many of whom who died in the most horrendous of conditions.

One such entry is that of Ellen Sullivan, denoted as a 28-year old single woman and servant, marked ‘Able’ who enters on March 29 with her four-year-old son James, who is described as ‘Sick’ and a ‘Bastard’ because his mother was unmarried. It further notes that he died less than a month later on April 27.

Expand Close Entries recording inmates in the Kinsale Workhouse. Picture: Gerard McCarthy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Entries recording inmates in the Kinsale Workhouse. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Another entry on March 30 denotes the entire family of labourer William Lucy (50), his wife Ellen (45), their daughter Jane (8) and son William (7) who is marked as having ‘Weak Legs’ who dies just over a week later on April 8.

Aside from enduring prison-like conditions in which inmates were issued uniforms and forbidden from speaking, disobeying orders or escaping, families like the Lucys would have been split up and forced to stay in different parts of the building – likely to never see each other again.

And because the workhouses – set up under the English Poor Law system in 1838 – were funded through taxes paid by landowners and tenant farmers in each of the Poor Law Union districts around the country, with a workhouse in each, there was an onus on the Board of Guardians – including elected members, magistrates and justices of the peace – to make conditions as miserable as possible in order to deter people from entering, according to Mr McCarthy.

“They were only allowed to enter as an absolute last resort,” he said.

“The conditions were so bad they might try to steal food so they could go to prison where the food was better,” he told Independent.ie.

Expand Close Historian Gerard McCarthy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Historian Gerard McCarthy

“The conditions were horrendous. They were never designed for a famine and they could never cope with the numbers of people,” he said.

“You had women and children working who had no contact with their families. Some people compared it almost to a concentration camp.”

And as horrendous as it was inside the workhouses, life on the outside was almost as bad, if not worse, as the Great Potato Famine was at its peak and many people who entered the workhouses were already sick from diseases such as cholera and typhus which then spread rampantly within the workhouses.

“The road to the workhouse became known as ‘cosán na marbh’ or ‘pathway of the dead’, and over a quarter of those admitted died inside the workhouse,” Mr McCarthy said.

But that didn’t stop the guardians from forcing some inmates to leave to make room for others in facilities that were already dangerously overcrowded.

The register reveals how once such family, John and Jude Griffin, entered on March 29 but left on April 9, just four days after their seven-year-old son John died on April 5.

Expand Close The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Old Famine Graveyard in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

The fate of others who left is not known but they often faced wretched deaths from starvation on the outside, like 13-year-old Michael Barrett who is listed as a Roman Catholic orphan, described as ‘Healthy’ but ‘Badly Clothed.’ He entered on March 29 and left on October 25.

Some of the survivors of the workhouses were put on so-called ‘coffin ships’ to Canada because it was cheaper for the landlords to ship them out of the country than to maintain their upkeep, he added.

But what the records do reveal is the level of illness, privation and poverty that the inmates endured when they entered, Mr McCarthy said.

“Normally you don’t see such detail,” he said. “One thing about the Famine is the people who died are nameless.”

The story of the Famine and the workhouses is the subject of an exhibition Mr McCarthy has mounted called the Irish Famine Exhibition. It opens on Wednesday June 1 and runs until September 30 from 12pm to 6pm at St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin.