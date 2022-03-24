‘It was scary, I could have been killed’: Indian woman tells of vicious racist attack

A young woman who was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin said they shouted “you don’t deserve to be here” as they beat her with a hurl.

Akshaya Anand (25), who is from India, was attacked while walking to her part-time job at a warehouse in East Wall last November.

She suffered facial injuries and bruising all over her body and was unable to return to work for three weeks following her terrifying ordeal.

The gang of youths punched and kicked her in the face and hit her on the back multiple times with a hurl.

Ms Anand has been living in Dublin for three years. She moved to Ireland to study for a masters in business and entrepreneurship at Technological University Dublin and worked part-time to cover her rent.

She decided to speak out about her experience of racism in Ireland in the hope it will raise awareness and prevent other people falling victim to similar attacks.

“I personally love Ireland, but I think this is an area where there needs to be an improvement,” she said.

From verbal abuse from customers and staff while working as a waitress, to the unprovoked attack that happened to her, Ms Anand has unfortunately had a number of experiences of racism while living here.

She now gets taxis everywhere and recently moved to an apartment complex with excellent security to get some feeling of safety back.

Recalling the night she was assaulted, she said she had been walking to work alone because her colleague who usually accompanied her was on annual leave.

“The shifts would start at 3am and finish at 10am.

“I was walking along the road when I saw a group of teenagers coming towards me. I immediately changed my lane. They then started following me and were laughing and I started to get nervous.

“I took a right turn so I would be on the main road leading to Aldi as it has street lights, but then one of the guys pushed me towards the ground. I thought I would be able to get away but next minute there were five of them there.

“They hit me on the face with their legs and hands and hit me on the back with the hurl.”

She said they also verbally abused her while assaulting her.

“They told me I don’t deserve to be here or to walk around the streets, that I should be cleaning the streets and not walking anywhere.

“I was lucky enough I didn’t have my purse on me and that they eventually left me alone.

“I was bleeding from my mouth and nose and called my boss to say that I wouldn’t be able to make it in. I just sat there in shock for a while.”

Ms Anand said she went to report the incident to gardaí but decided against it because she just wanted to move on and felt nothing would be done about it.

“I had heard from friends that there is nothing they can do to teenagers, that they just run around the city doing what they want. I didn’t even get a look at their faces as it was dark.”

Ms Anand also didn’t tell her family back home about what happened because she didn’t want to worry them.

“They would have wanted me to come home,” she said.

When she first moved here in 2019, she worked in a fast-food restaurant part-time, where she also experienced racism.

“We had shifts where some days you clean tables and other days you are on the till. One day I had a shift on the till and was not responsible for cleaning tables, but one of the other girls told me, ‘You’re from India and supposed to clean the tables’ and the other girls and manager laughed. I went to the washroom and cried.”

She quit her job at the warehouse shortly after the attack because she didn’t want to risk walking to work late at night.

“I’m now working in Google doing something I studied for. I have never experienced racism in any of the corporations I’ve worked for. I really love Ireland, but I hope other people do not go through this.

“It was scary, I could have been killed.”