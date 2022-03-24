| 7.7°C Dublin

‘It was scary, I could have been killed’: Indian woman tells of vicious racist attack

Akshaya Anand (25) has experienced a number of racist incidents

Akshaya Anand (25), who is from India, was attacked by teenagers while walking to her part-time job in East Wall, Dublin. Expand
Akshaya Anand moved house to feel safe after she was the victim of an assault near her last home. Expand

A young woman who was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Dublin said they shouted “you don’t deserve to be here” as they beat her with a hurl.

Akshaya Anand (25), who is from India, was attacked while walking to her part-time job at a warehouse in East Wall last November.

