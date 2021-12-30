‘It was mayhem’ – video shows huge party at Co Meath castle

A farm manager has told of how he was forced to break up a massive party that took place at his well-known Co Meath castle on St Stephen’s Day night.

The event took place at Skryne Castle, close to the historic Hill Of Tara, and was attended by between 500 and 600 young people.

But it was broken up when owner, Derek Iceton (61), was alerted and raced to confront the party goers.

Iceton told the Sunday World: "I started to get calls about 9pm on Sunday night to say the roads around Skryne were flooded with taxis and the people were pouring into the castle grounds.

"I contacted the guards before myself and the assistant farm manager, Ivan Clarke, went down immediately to see what was happening. To be honest my priority was to make sure our livestock, primarily the horses were safe, I assumed the guards would deal with everything else.

"However it became apparent the guards hadn’t arrived when we got there - so I went in and faced them down.

"The first thing I saw when I went in was a number of huge, two or three metre, canisters of nitrous oxide and also a massive bar that had everything from tequila to Cointreau for sale."

Nitrous oxide is a laughing gas which ravers put into balloons before inhaling it for a quick high.

Faced with crowds streaming in from every entry point and hundreds more outside clamouring for access Derek admits he gambled and bluffed the situation.

"I started shouting that the Drug Squad and the ERU were outside and just about to raid the place, which of course they weren’t yet, but it worked.

"We blocked the main gate with a jeep which stopped the taxis that were still arriving from getting in but the people in them weren’t happy at not being admitted and the situation was fairly volatile until the guards eventually arrived.

"It was mayhem when we first arrived, I spoke to two girls who told me they had travelled from London for the gig which was headlined by a famous DJ.

"In fact he was that famous he had the audacity to ask me to book him a taxi to take him home.

"You can imagine what I said to that!"

He continued;

"What concerned me most was the number of very young girls who were there and were that off their heads.

"They hadn’t a bull's notion where they were or what they were doing."

The event had been advertised via social media for a number of weeks.

The castle, which is advertised online, was rented at the time of the party.

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána responded to reports of an event in Skryne, Co. Meath on Sunday 26th December 2021. Gardaí attended and the crowd dispersed afterwards.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the event, no arrests have been made at this time."



