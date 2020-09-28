'It was just a shocking day' - Paul McGrath pays tribute to his late mother and shares experience of funeral during a pandemic

Irish football legend Paul McGrath has paid tribute to his “beautiful” mother Betty and said that she “had a determination about her. I was so proud of her.”

McGrath’s mother passed away three weeks ago and the former Manchester United and Aston Villa star spoke of how having the funeral of a loved one during the pandemic was “shocking”.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1, the former Premier League Player of the Year admitted it was a very strange and hard time to say goodbye to his mother.

“It was a case of being there but being numb to everyone around you. You are hugging the people around you. I was in a world of my own. Some of my boys were over from England and I was concentrating on them and my grandkids... the fact that my mum is gone and who am I going to ring every day now? It was just a shocking day,” he said.

McGrath was keen to pay tribute to the healthcare workers in this tough time, as he says they looked after his mum for quite a while before her passing.

Read More

“I just want to say thank you to all at St James’ Hospital as they are angels down there - they looked after my mum for such a long time. Towards the end the doctors and nurses couldn’t have been nicer to me. It was a strange and hard time but they made it a hell of a lot easier than it would have been.

“You don’t want to say goodbye, that is the tough part of it.

“She worked hard all her life. She made wedding cakes and things. She was working in a bakery by the time she was 13. She had a really tough life. She had me when she was 23, when she went over to London.

“Obviously my father was a black man and she had the trouble of telling her father that. He wasn’t too enthusiastic about that. She had a tough upbringing but she made the best of it. She was beautiful, too,” Paul said of his late mother.

Paul joked that his mother used to annoy the hell out of him as she was able to judge football better than he could when watching games together. “She knew more about football than me,” he told Ryan. “Honestly. She loved watching games with me. She’d be able to tell when a foul wasn’t a foul; we’d watch the replays together and she’d be right every time. It annoyed the hell out of me! I loved watching games with her.”

Paul also spoke of the late Jack Charlton and said, “I knew Jack loved me. He gave me more chances than any man deserved.

“The night I couldn’t get off the bus to play Turkey, I knew it then. He came up to the room that night to see me. I was in the bed and sweat was pumping out of me. He leaned over the bed and said to me, ‘I’m sorry son, I didn’t realise how bad you had got it.’

“I just started basically bawling as he knew then what this thing was doing to me. He was a really good man. I felt like this was a man that cares about how you are doing - it was nothing about football. It was about, oh my God, this lad is not well,” Paul added.

Online Editors