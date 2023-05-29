‘It was insane how the fire was spreading so fast’ – resident tells of ‘panic’ as fire breaks out in Dublin apartment building

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade were dealing with the fire, with flames and smoke seen bellowing from the top floor, but no injuries reported

Resident Priyon Paul watches as gardaí and fire brigade attend a fire at an apartment complex in Blanchardstown, Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

A major fire broke out at an apartment complex in north west Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze spread to several apartments in the top floor area of the block located at Falcon View in Blanchardstown.

Seven units of Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and firefighters battled the blaze as flames and smoke bellowed from the top floors.

There are no reported injuries but it is understood residents were evacuated.

Shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday evening, Dublin Fire Brigade said the fire had been brought under control.

It said a turntable ladder was used as a water tower to help extinguish the blaze.

Residents of the apartment block were waiting to learn when they can return to their homes.

One of the residents at the apartment block, Priyon Paul, told Independent.ie a fire alarm blared out across the building at around 3.30pm and all residents poured out onto the street below.

Mr Paul (33), who lives with his wife, Snitca Sunni and sister-in-law Sniya Sunni, said: “We live on the fourth floor.

“We heard the fire alarm and we are really thankful it was so loud, leading everyone to go out onto the street.

“I looked up and saw the fire spreading across several floors. There was a lot of smoke and fire.

“The fire then spread to all the floors. After 20 minutes the fire brigade came and they got the fire under control really quickly.

“Thankfully no one was hurt or injured. I think injuries were avoided because everyone came out onto the street before anyone could be hurt and that’s due to the alarm.

“That’s the main thing, that people are all unhurt.”

Families were in a state of “panic” according to Mr Paul, as they watched on as the fire spread up the apartment floors.

“Some people are with small kids and they were really in panic,” he said. “It was insane how the fire was spreading so fast across the floors.

“But the fire was managed very well by Dublin Fire Brigade. They worked very hard, they are still checking everything.

“The only concern now is we don’t know when we will be allowed back in to our homes.

“The fire brigade are still checking the ceiling, they’re checking everything to see if it’s safe.

“The fire was very near to our apartment. The most important thing is everyone is safe but of course, we are now concerned when we can return home.”

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "At 1630 hours today, the Eastern Regional Communication Centre (located at Tara Street Fire Station) received multiple 999 calls reporting a fire at the Falcons View apartment block in Blanchardstown.

"A high rise response was sent to the incident with the fire being brought under control by 1730 hours. Seven fire engines, a turntable ladder and senior officers attended the fire. As of 1830 hours the response has been scaled back and firefighters will remain on scene damping down hotspots. No injuries have been reported."

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Blanchardstown are currently at scene assisting Dublin Fire Brigade at a fire of an apartment block at Falcon View, Blanchardstown this afternoon, Sunday 28th May, 2023. No further details are available at this time."

The building is beside the Crowne Plaza Hotel, near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.