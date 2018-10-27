The wife of Irish Liverpool fan Séan Cox has spoken of the pain she endured listening to witnesses who saw her husband brutally attacked before a Champions' League semi-final in Anfield.

'It was heart-wrenching' - Sean Cox's wife Martina on listening to evidence of unprovoked attack on her husband outside Anfield

Martina Cox told RTÉ's Late Late Show this evening the experience was "heartwrenching", and her husband faces an uphill battle to recovery.

Sean Cox was seriously injured in the attack outside Anfield.

Mrs Cox was speaking a week after Roma fan Filippo Lombardi (21) was found not guilty at Preston Crown Court of inflicting grievous bodily harm on her husband.

The unprovoked attack on Séan Cox (53), from Dunboyne in Co Meath, took place outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Roma on April 26.

He suffered a severe, traumatic brain injury in the attack and is still unable to talk or sit up unaided.

Martina Cox and members of their family attended the six day trial earlier this month.

Martina Cox on The Late Late Show

“It was pretty heart-wrenching to hear the accounts of the three witnesses,” Martina told Ryan Tubridy tonight.

Although there is still a long road ahead, she said the family hopes Seán will be able to return home soon.

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi (21)

"Ultimately, our goal is to get Sean home where he belongs with his family."

“He’s making progress. It’s small steps,” she said.

Sean and Martina

“But you just have to get on with it. You have to have a positive outlook.”

Although Sean can still not speak properly or sit up, he can say ‘yes’ and ‘no’ and give the ‘thumbs-up’.

She joked with host Ryan she was even delighted when they had a tiff over her husband attempting to pull out his tubes.

She said this weekend will be particularly difficult for the family since Séan had planned to run in Sunday’s Dublin City marathon.

Mrs Cox said testimony at the trial of Italian Filippo Lombardi (21), who was found not guilty at Preston Crown Court of inflicting grievous bodily harm against her husband, was hard to take.

Lombardi admitted a separate charge of violent disorder and said he made a "mistake" when he became involved in a fight following the assault on Mr Cox.

Meanwhile, Irish stars Seamus Coleman and David Meyler joined Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in donating €5,000 to the GoFundMe page set up to help Seán Cox. Mr Klopp's donation was confirmed to independent.ie by a spokesperson for Liverpool FC.

Another anonymous donation of €5,000 was made after Klopp, with Donegal man Coleman and midfielder Meyler helping bump up the fund with their donations of €5,000.

The GoFundMe page was set up after Ms Cox’s in-depth interview with the ‘Sunday Independent’ earlier this month. During that interview, she revealed the extensive road to recovery that now lies ahead and the financial costs that will be incurred. “He’s not sitting up. He can move himself up a little bit, but to put him into a wheelchair they have to use a hoist so that’ll tell you where he’s at. You say to him ‘now, Seán try and move yourself up’ and he will try and push, but he’s always pushing more with the right side because the left side is the weak side, because of the injury to the right side of the brain,” said Ms Cox.

The Support Seán Cox Fund will be hosting a fun run in Mr Cox’s home town of Dunboyne, Co Meath, on Monday.

Organiser Teresa Smith said: “The support and compassion we have witnessed from people across Ireland, be it through their donations via the GoFundMe page or various initiatives which are being held around the county and beyond in aid of the Support Seán Cox Fund, has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“On Monday, we hope to gather the community of Dunboyne to stand with Seán and his family by turning out for the fun run in their numbers, be it to run, jog or walk 3km around the grounds of St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne and contribute much-needed funds to what we believe is an extremely worthy cause.”

Martina added that she hopes that Sean will be able to return home to Dunboyne soon to be with his family.

