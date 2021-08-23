A major rescue operation was carried out on Sweden’s highest mountain after six Irish people were stranded there overnight.

Luckily, the group was all airlifted from the summit of Kebnekaise this morning.

The President of the Swedish Mountain Rescuers Organisation, Rickard Svedjesten, said everyone is thankfully fine.

The group, who were not professional climbers, were stranded on the summit of Kebnekaise since last night, and some were only wearing t-shirts and shorts.

"It started last night at 9.30pm. The Mountain Rescue got an emergency call,” Mr Svedjesten told RTÉ News.

"It was that there were three climbers lost on the biggest mountain in northern Sweden, Kebnekaise, but that information was wrong.

"They were not climbers. They had no equipment, and their clothing was very bad.

"There was six people and they were aged around 30."

Mr Svedjesten said they could not send out a helicopter last night because it was too cloudy, but the group were able to stay in a hut on the mountain overnight.

The six Irish people were airlifted to the closest road this morning and from there were transported to a hospital in Kiruna.

Mr Svedjesten has warned people to be prepared before taking on such a climb, and said many tourists and local make the same mistake of not realising how cold temperatures can get at this time of the year.

"There is still snow at the top and there are even glaciers in that area. Last night, the temperature was below zero. It was -10C, yes, really cold,” he said.