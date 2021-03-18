‘It started as a New Year’s resolution, but I felt pressure in lockdown to keep losing weight’

Life in lockdown changed a lot for Olga*. Schools shut and the 18-year-old student was stuck at home all day.

“My weekend job was non-essential so I didn’t have any work either,” she says.

“I also play a lot of sports and having no matches or training was probably the biggest change for me.

"It was quite lonely, not seeing my friends for months, missing out on birthdays and just hanging out.”

Looking back, she can see that the behaviour she developed around food and exercise, that would later see her diagnosed with the eating disorder anorexia, began at the start of 2020.

It came under the guise of ‘healthy’ New Year’s resolutions and stemming from years of body image issues.

However, in lockdown things got worse.

At first she switched to healthier foods like brown rice and cut out biscuits, but then it became more extreme.

In lockdown, Olga was separated from her usual support systems and more susceptible to social media.

“I felt more pressure as lockdown went on to keep losing weight and restricting my eating,” she says.

“A lot of the time social media can be full of 5k running challenges, fad diets and exercises.

“Seeing what seemed like everyone I knew out exercising, made me feel as though I had to do the same. It became quite overwhelming.”

After sudden, drastic weight-loss, the teenager was diagnosed with anorexia in July last year and continues to see counsellors and food specialists. Olga relapsed in January.

Today she says she’s doing well, “taking it one day at a time, one meal at a time”.

She’s reluctant to hold lockdown too accountable. “It was definitely a factor, especially with schools being shut,” she says.

“I struggled hugely without having the routine and structure of school and it can also be hard to share your struggles or worries with friends over the phone or on text.”

Olga didn’t realise she even had an eating disorder until those around her started to notice her extreme change of habits.

“Not being around my friends was quite hard. My condition went undiagnosed for seven months because I didn’t see anything wrong with what I was doing.

"From my experience you don’t realise the damage you’re doing to your body until somebody calls you out on your actions.”

The pandemic accelerated her condition, but Olga now knows anorexia can stem from other life events. “I don’t think it was the sole cause, it’s far more complicated than just being stuck at home, there are so many personal reasons.

“Also, I don’t like to focus on blaming... I think it’s better for me to recognise when things have gone bad and see what I can learn from them, to avoid it happening again.”

* Name has been changed