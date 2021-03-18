| 8.7°C Dublin

‘It started as a New Year’s resolution, but I felt pressure in lockdown to keep losing weight’

Anorexia can stem from many personal reasons. (Picture posed) Expand

Anorexia can stem from many personal reasons. (Picture posed)

Chrissie Russell

Life in lockdown changed a lot for Olga*. Schools shut and the 18-year-old student was stuck at home all day.

“My weekend job was non-essential so I didn’t have any work either,” she says.

“I also play a lot of sports and having no matches or training was probably the biggest change for me.

