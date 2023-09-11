‘It shows how pervasive this is’ – Concerns after tests indicate weedkiller may be inescapable

All but one person in Irish volunteer group test positive for Glyphosate

Farmer Simon Kenny tested positive for glyphosate even though he has not used any weedkiller for the last six years. Photo: Frank McGrath

Glyphosate has been found in samples taken from all but one of a group of Irish volunteers tested for the controversial weedkiller.

The exercise has deepened fears that the chemical is more widespread than ever and becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.

It comes as EU ministers prepare for discussions on whether to renew the chemical's licence for use.

Simon Kenny, a farmer from Naas, Co Kildare, has not used any weedkiller for the last six years, but still tested positive.

“I don’t think there can be any residual trace from when I used it. I’d say I have it from eating bread and wheat so that makes it hard to avoid,” he said.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, the world’s biggest-selling weedkiller which is easily bought in Irish gardening and farm supplies shops.

It has been under a cloud for a decade after the World Health Organisation’s cancer agency said it was “probably carcinogenic”.

That finding is disputed by other agencies but manufacturer Monsanto has paid €9bn to settle claims from people in the United States with illnesses believed to have resulted from its use.

The European Commission stalled on granting the chemical its usual 10-year licence renewal in 2017, instead giving it a five-year licence, followed by a one-year extension last year. That extension is due to expire in December.

Campaign group, Uplift.ie, which arranged the Irish testing, is calling on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to vote against renewing the licence until doubts about the chemical are definitively cleared up.

Retired community health doctor, Liz Cullen, also tested positive despite getting all her vegetables from her organic grower brother. “It’s disappointing. It shows how pervasive glyphosate is,” she said.

“My test showed a low level that is not considered a health risk and I wouldn’t mind if that was an occasional thing, but I have to presume I have a chronic, long-term exposure and I worry about the accumulation of it over time.”

Uplift.ie had 24 children and adults from different backgrounds and locations, including this reporter, tested by an independent laboratory in Germany.

All but one test showed glyphosate was present and while none was at a level considered dangerous, there are different opinions on what level is toxic, and the ubiquitous presence was a surprise.

“There's a lot of questions to be answered such as where are most people coming into contact with glyphosate – their water, their food, the air?” said Uplift.ie

“Is there any way to avoid it or do we have no choice whether or not we are exposed?

“In October, Charlie McConalogue will be voting on whether or not to relicence glyphosate and unless he can answer these questions it would be reckless of him to relicence it.”

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan was previously tested when she was an MEP in 2016 and had a reading of 0.8ng/ml. Her fresh test result was 0.93ng/ml.

“I would have thought it would have decreased because I’ve living at home now so I’ve more control over what I eat and I eat organically as much as possible,” she said.

“We need to look at making it much harder for the general public to buy products containing glyphosate, and pesticides in general.

“If you see someone spraying in a park, at least they’ll have gloves and a mask on, but people spraying it in their gardens probably don’t take any precautions.

“If it’s your next door neighbour who’s using it, how do you protect yourself? It would be better it wasn’t used at all in these kinds of places.”

Simon Kenny, whose reading was 1.36ng/ml, favours a wider ban covering domestic and agricultural use.

“I’m not too bothered about the tiny amount in my body, but I used to be a tillage farmer and now I’m grassland and I can see the life I’m trying to put back in the soil.

“You don’t get that with constant pesticide use so I’d like if they were all banned.

“Farmers aren’t really in control because they have to keep pushing production levels to make a living, but if there was a ban and support to farm without it everyone would be in the same position.”

Dr Cullen, who had a reading of 0.73ng/ml, also believes there should be greater support for organic farming.

“We should be taxing pesticide use and removing taxes from labour on organic farms because they are more labour intensive,” she said.

The Department of Agriculture said Mr McConalogue’s position in the upcoming discussions and vote was not finalised.

“The Department will finalise its position based on the details in the proposal put forward for a vote and taking account of European Food Safety Authority’s and European Chemicals Agency’s scientific opinions and conclusions,” it said.