'It should have been an all-Ireland approach' - Confusion and frustration in Border towns as conflicting Covid restrictions roll out

Business owners in Border towns believe the failure to adopt an all-Ireland approach to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in “serious consequences” for their livelihoods.

As Tánaiste Leo Varadkar backtracks on talk of a potential travel ban between North and South, those living on the edge are feeling confused and frustrated.

Towns relying on cross-border trade are being hit from both sides as conflicting restrictions leave them in limbo.

At 12.01am yesterday, all non-essential retail stores in Northern Ireland had to close their doors for another 14 days having just reopened a week ago.

Chris Helmes, managing director of The Boulevard shopping outlet in Banbridge, Co Down, said the announcement was a “shock to the system”.

“I think there should have been more joined-up thinking and cross-border decisions, as everything being out of sync has caused a lot of confusion and frustration for our retailers,” Mr Helmes told the Irish Independent.

Shoppers from the south flock to The Boulevard every year to avail of Black Friday deals and Christmas offers – but not this year. “They have largely played by the rules and we have missed their custom,” he said. “The lockdown here is only for a further two weeks but it is two weeks that are usually our busiest time of the year .

“When we open back up on December 11 we’re anticipating a significant footfall coming through and that brings its own challenges in terms of occupancy and queueing.”

In the Donegal town of Muff, businesses are heavily dependent on clientele from across the Border. Marguerite Glynn worked as a hairdresser in Derry for 30 years before moving to Donegal to start her own venture, The Salon.

“Nearly all my clients come to Muff from Derry,” she said.

“The North being in lockdown for another two weeks will seriously affect my business, but as things stand I don’t even know if I’ll be allowed to open next week as we don’t know what level we’ll be at, or whether Border counties will be at a different level.

“The police were on the Border a lot the last time and it will probably be like that again this time around. Clients are ringing me and I don’t know what to say.”

Ms Glynn only opened her business in August having been delayed by the pandemic. Equipment she ordered from China at the start of the year didn’t arrive and Ireland entered lockdown in March.

As she was only trading for eight weeks, the mother-of-two didn’t qualify for any of the Government Covid grants.

“I’ve basically had no income for the last six weeks. I also have a lot of loans to pay. Luckily my husband is working at the moment, but he has to travel to Lurgan.”

Raymond Aughey, owner of the Squealing Pig bar and restaurant in Monaghan six miles from the Fermanagh border, said the lack of cooperation between North and South has resulted in “unnecessary confusion and tension”.

“It should have been an all-Ireland approach. If we all went into lockdown at the same time we would have been able to open at the same time. Their pubs are due to open on December 11 and we don’t know if ours will be allowed to, so you’re going to have people going across the Border, and vice versa if we’re allowed to open.

"That’s what happened the last time and it will happen again. It’s frustrating and unfair when businesses over the road are allowed to trade while you’re not.”

The conflicting restrictions also led to opportunism in some parts.

A Northern tour company apologised after advertising a bus trip to Dundrum town centre in Dublin on December 5 for £25 per person.

GD Tours said after “double checking travel restrictions”, it realised the trip couldn’t go ahead and was sorry for any offence caused.

When asked whether policing measures will be put in place in Border counties next week when the Republic

reopens, a Garda spokesperson said: “It is not possible at the moment to comment on exact policing measures that will be required after the end of Level 5.”

The only thing the two jurisdictions have in common at the moment in terms of a Covid strategy is that there will be no travel ban.

“There has never been a ban on north-south travel, nor will there be,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed.