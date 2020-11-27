| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It should have been an all-Ireland approach' - Confusion and frustration in Border towns as conflicting Covid restrictions roll out

Raymond Aughey, a Monaghan bar owner, says anti-Covid measures should be taken on an all-Ireland basis. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Raymond Aughey, a Monaghan bar owner, says anti-Covid measures should be taken on an all-Ireland basis. Photo: David Conachy

Raymond Aughey, a Monaghan bar owner, says anti-Covid measures should be taken on an all-Ireland basis. Photo: David Conachy

David Conachy

Raymond Aughey, a Monaghan bar owner, says anti-Covid measures should be taken on an all-Ireland basis. Photo: David Conachy

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Business owners in Border towns believe the failure to adopt an all-Ireland approach to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in “serious consequences” for their livelihoods.

As Tánaiste Leo Varadkar backtracks on talk of a potential travel ban between North and South, those living on the edge are feeling confused and frustrated.

Towns relying on cross-border trade are being hit from both sides as conflicting restrictions leave them in limbo.

Privacy