John Delaney said that increased workload led to him moving to a newly created position of FAI executive vice-president.

John Delaney said that increased workload led to him moving to a newly created position of FAI executive vice-president.

'It really was impossible for one person to do three jobs' - John Delaney claims workload prompted move to new role

Mr Delaney is due to appear before the Oireachtas committee on Sport, Transport and Tourism next week to answer questions relating to a €100,000 bridging loan he gave to the FAI in 2017.

State agency Sport Ireland said yesterday that they have so far not received a sufficient explanation for the transaction and will face questioning on Wednesday at the Oireachtas committee on Sport, Transport and Tourism.

Delaney, meanwhile, insists he’s relishing his career change, claiming something had to give amid the demands of his various roles.

“I’ve been trying to attend functions and games every weekend and run an organisation with a €50m turnover and 200 staff,” Delaney told the Tipp FM Podcast.

“Then there’s a huge international dimension to the job. I’m on the board of the UEFA.

“We also have a feasibility study along with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for a World Cup bid. There are meetings in England next week and that’s making significant progress.

“It really was impossible for one person to do the three jobs.

"That’s why the FAI commissioned an independent report to split the duties.

“There’s the generation of revenue in other parts of the world like the United States and Australia which we’ve never really looked at.

“I’m giving a flavour of what’s ahead for me. I know there’s a lot we can deliver internationally over the next few years in terms of funding and hosting major tournaments.”

Online Editors