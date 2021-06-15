‘It only takes 30 seconds’ - mother whose young son drowned on holiday issues water safety warning 

A mother whose three-year-old son drowned while on holiday in Spain as issued a warning to adults to be vigilant as families visit beaches and pools in the hot weather.

Amanda Cambridge’s son Avery James Greene died after wandering out of the family’s holiday apartment and falling into a swimming pool on holiday in August 2019.

"He was three, he was full of life and he was curious,” Ms Cambridge said on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline.

"One morning I was tidying the bathroom and he was on the couch… and when I came back in just his bottle and blanket was left.

“I went out to the patio area and the neighbour said there was a baby in the pool.

"And I put two and two together and my heart just sank, I knew it was Avery. I ran and in my ears I could hear my feet banging off the ground and my heart was pounding.

"I could see him and I just couldn’t get down fast enough and there was a paramedic down there who just happened to be on holidays doing CPR on Avery and by that time the emergency services had been called.

"He was airlifted to Alicante hospital and unfortunately there was no brain function so we ended up donating Avery's organs and getting him home here to Mallow in Cork.

“In a blink of an eye your life changes, it only takes 30 seconds for a child to drown and that's where the ‘Hold Hands’ campaign came in. In tribute to him but also to help and nurture other children.”

Ms Cambridge told her heartbreaking story as others shared their experiences of drowning tragedies and near misses on Liveline this week.

As part of water safety week, the Cork mother is spreading awareness about her campaign ‘Hold Hands’, aimed at children aged three to five years old.

It encourages pre-schools and creches to teach young children about water safety and to always hold hands with a trusted adult when entering the water.

Any vessel containing water, from a bucket to a paddling pool, can be a danger, and they should always be empited when unattended, she said.

“It’s every parent's nightmare, water is everywhere. It’s in our homes, our parks, our lakes it can take anybody,” Ms Cambridge said. “It doesn’t pick and choose so we need to be very vigilant.”