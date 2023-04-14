The crowd in Ballina were pretty happy to see the US president. Picture: Julien Behal

By the time Joe Biden came on stage shortly before 10am, some of the crowd in Ballina had been waiting in the cold for over nine hours.

But it was worth it because he said what they came to hear: “Mayo for Sam.”

The roars erupted, echoing down the River Moy.

This was the pinnacle of President Biden’s visit to Ireland - and it was a deeply moving and heartfelt moment that came at the end of an emotion-packed day.

He had “taken as a sign” the chance meeting earlier at Knock Shrine with Fr Frank O’Grady - the chaplain who had given the Last Rites to his beloved son Beau, who died in Maryland of brain cancer in 2015.

In a direct message to his extended Blewitt family he said: "you make me proud."

He quoted from the blind Mayo poet, Anthony Raftery's poem Anois Teach an Earraigh as he said "Now the spring is coming. I shall raise my sail and I won't stay still until I shall stand in the centre of county Mayo."

Mary Robinson came on stage at 8.30pm under the shelter of an umbrella where she was in ebullient form, looking familiarly Presidential herself.

“The world is looking at Ballina. And of course we have the kind of weather we’re used to – but wait for it…the sun will come out again.”

“You have two Presidents who love Ballina – what else can you ask for?” she said to cheers.

At a dinner last night, she said she was going to bring the light that shone in the Áras for seven years back to Ballina. The light now shines in the as-yet unopened Mary Robinson Centre across from the cathedral in what was formerly her “bedroom as a little girl,” she told the crowd.

“It would shine for the values of human rights, gender equality, women’s leadership, inclusiveness and dignity,” she said.

The former President finished by reading a poem, The Emigrant Irish, written by her close friend, the late Eavan Boland.

It concluded: “They would have thrived on our necessities. What they survived we could not even live. By their lights now it is time to imagine how they stood there, what they stood with,

that their possessions may become our power. Cardboard. Iron. Their hardships parceled in them. Patience. Fortitude. Long-suffering in the bruise-colored dusk of the New World. And all the old songs. And nothing to lose.”

Homecoming

Meanwhile, for the US President, it was a homecoming to remember tonight in his final speech in Ireland in Ballina.

He saluted the tens of thousands who had gathered from early evening to see him in the town as he took to the stage shortly before 10pm, after they had enjoyed music from The Coronas, The Academic and the Chieftans.

In an emotional speech, Mr Biden touched on the places in the county he had visited throughout today and said: “I want to say thank you. I heard you all had an impromptu celebration the night I was declared winner in the 2020 election. You decked out the town I’m told in red, white and blue.”

He added: "Well I tell you what, it meant the world to me and my entire family to be embraced as Mayo Joe, son of Ballina.

"My grandmother, whose maiden name is Blewitt is smiling down on me right now.”

When he took to the stage, he said: "Mr Mayor, thank you for welcoming me back to town, and I also want to thank the Taoiseach for his remarkable hospitality, his generous remarks, and maybe most importantly for his friendship.”

He asked the audience to give a big hand to the Chieftains. “Your music is incredible and I have been a long time fan.”

Mr BIden told the crowd that former Taoiseach Enda Kenny ‘a Mayo man’ is here, and his wife Fionnuala. “I love you both,” he said.

He also said he wanted to acknowledge his family. All the Blewitts’ – you make me proud.”

“My son Hunter, my sister Valerie and I made several stops across Mayo today,” he said. Mr Biden referred to Knock Shrine where he met Fr Richard Gibbons.”

Mr Biden said they had also met, out of the blue, a former military chaplain, Fr O’Grady “who gave my son last rites.” He said that it was incredible to see him, “it seemed like a sign.”

In his introductory remarks, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Mr President, welcome back to Mayo, fáilte ar ais chuig Contae Maigh Eo, Contae iontach, Contae spescialta, a county very close to my heart as well as to your own and thank you for choosing to make this such a big part of your visit.

“The story of Ireland can be told through our poetry and music, but it is most eloquently expressed through our people.

“It is a story of longing – for a better life, a better society, and a better world. A story of unimaginable courage in the face of loss.

“And, above all, it is a story of love – for country, for family, and for community.

“It is your story, Mr President, as well as our own.”

He said: “Here outside St. Muredach’s Cathedral we must rededicate ourselves to playing our part in the fight between darkness and light, despair and hope, injustice and dignity.

“We pray for the wisdom to guide us, the words to speak up for those without a voice, the shield to protect our planet, and the strength to do what is right.

“Mr President, your life story reminds us that although tragedy may shape us, it never solely defines us. Love of country, of family, and of each other moves us forward, providing new hope and inspiring others along the way.

“President Biden, you are the most Irish of all American presidents, not because of what is written on your family tree, but because of what is enshrined in your soul.

“We did not need to gather here today in our thousands to say: ‘Welcome back to Ireland’. In your heart, you never left.”

KNOCK

It had been expected to be an emotional homecoming to County Mayo. But this went beyond all expectations - even those of President Joe Biden himself.

On arrival at Knock Shrine, the US President was immediately told of a deeply moving link that had, until now, escaped the knowledge of those organising this trip.

The Irish priest who had given the last rites to his beloved son, Beau Biden in May 2015, had retired after 30 years in the United States and is now the chaplain here in Knock.

On being informed by Knock Parish priest, Fr Richard Gibbons, President Biden’s immediate reaction was: “I gotta meet him, I gotta meet him.”

The priest, Fr Frank O’Grady did not have official security clearance – but that was swiftly arranged so that he could meet the President in private at the gable wall where the apparition in Knock is said to have taken place in 1879.

Fr O’Grady had been chaplain at the Walter Reid Military Hospital in Maryland where Beau Biden received treatment for brain cancer but passed away in March 2015.

By chance, the link was uncovered by graphic designer and photographer at Knock Shrine, Sinead Mallee – a neighbour of Fr O’Grady.

“He told me that he met Beau Biden in hospital and when I asked how, he said: ‘I gave him the last rites,’” explained Sinead.

Fr Gibbons said it was an emotional moment for Joe Biden.

He said: “He laughed, he cried, it just kind of hit the man, you could just (see) how deeply it all felt and meant to him.”

Fr Gibbons added: “It was an extraordinary afternoon. I won’t forget it, I can tell you that it was quite something else.”

It subsequently emerged that Fr O’Grady had received a special award for the role he played in the aftermath of the 9/11 atrocity as army chaplain at the Pentagon.

He was awarded the Army’s Commendation Medal for his ‘leadership and calm professional demeanour.’

Speaking to RTÉ, Fr O’Grady said he had been in two minds to go to Knock to see the President but had decided to go at the last minute.

He said they had a nice chat with the President, his son Hunter and Mr Biden’s sister, Valerie.

It was like a reunion,” he said.

He spoke with Mr Biden about Beau’s death, saying: “Death is something that people don’t forget. We talked a little bit about grief, I think he’s handling it ok.”

Mr Biden had told him his faith had sustained him ‘at that difficult time and still does.’

He said he has challenges coming up and he invited him to the Oval Office. Afterwards, the President gave Mr O’Grady two special commemorative coins – his President coin and a special visit to Ireland coin. “It was very nice,” he said, adding: “He’s a strong man, a strong personality and for a man his age, great energy.”

Officials had been estimating a 1.40pm landing for President Biden at Knock - but delays were inevitable and the official aircraft did not touch down until around 2.10pm.

He was officially greeted by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister of State for Trade Dara Calleary, deputy Michael Ring, Seamus Weir, Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, together with Joe Gilmore CEO of Ireland West airport, with a series of animated chats on the tarmac further delaying his arrival at Knock Shrine.

Families lined the road long the way, despite unforgiving weather, for a sight of this world leader.

At Knock Shrine, the President was welcomed by Fr Richard Gibbons the parish priest rector, together with John Conroy, the manager of Knock Shrine.

In the basilica, he was shown the magnificently detailed mosaic of the 1879 apparition – one of the biggest mosaics of its kind in Europe and designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch - that was unveiled in 2016 and contains 1.8 million individual pieces.

He was then ushered over to the gable wall where the visitation is said to have transpired.

Early morning rain that had cleared resumed once again, bucketing down just in time for the President’s walk across the church yard, sheltering under a shared umbrella with Fr Gibbons..

It was thought to be his first time to Knock, despite having been to Mayo at least six times down the years.