It may be hard to stomach, but the loosening of restrictions on bankers’ pay was on the cards

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe probably would have preferred to be at least a minority shareholder in AIB and Permanent TSB before facing the thorny question of increasing bankers’ pay.

But the long-awaited retail banking review, produced by his department over the last year, has put the issue squarely back at the centre of his agenda just before he changes jobs in December.

The review recommends easing the €500,000 limit on remuneration for bankers and allowing bonuses of up to €20,000 for bank staff, a change that helpfully requires no legislation.

The changes, if adopted by Cabinet, would make the question of pay in the banking sector more of a commercial decision and less of a political consideration after 13 years of Government ownership.

This will be welcomed by bankers and bank shareholders, who for years have clamoured for more discretion on pay.

But any change in favour of that cohort will likely be met with public anger. A sector that cost the country so much could now be allowed rewards beyond the reach of many taxpayers who saved it.

Yet the restrictions on pay have become increasingly untenable as economic and market conditions have changed in the decade since the worst years of the financial crisis.

In short, Irish banks are becoming normal again. And, in banking, normal means big money and bonuses as part of the package

As the economy recovered, so too did the value of bank shares, which allowed the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) to gradually sell down the Government stakes in Bank of Ireland (BoI), AIB and Permanent TSB (PTSB).

This happened first with multi-billion euro big-bang IPOs for AIB and PTSB. That was followed with more piecemeal disposals in recent years, leading to the privatisation of BoI.

AIB is down to just a 57pc State shareholding and the minister could be a minority owner as soon as the new year if market conditions are favourable.

Soon, British bank NatWest will become a large owner of PTSB stock as part of its arrangement to pull Ulster Bank out of the Irish market. It will be a counterweight to the Irish Government.

The writing was on the wall when AIB bought Goodbody in 2021 with Mr Donohoe’s blessing. The deal included a remuneration carve-out for the well-paid traders, wealth managers and rainmakers on the books at the venerable stockbroker. A similar exception was made when BoI bought Davy.

Why, the bankers at those institutions could reasonably ask, should a stockbroker evade pay restrictions even when owned by a bank?

Former BoI CEO Francesca McDonagh, who moved to a lucrative role at Credit Suisse two months ago, consistently criticised the banker pay caps as a counterproductive drag on performance and, ultimately, the repayment of the State rescue.

“It’s not just for highly paid roles like the CEO or CFO,” Ms McDonagh said in August. “It’s also for the 9,000 colleagues at the bank. We can’t properly reward excellent performance or include new benefits in compensation packages.”

She said the pay restrictions meant banks struggled to compete for talent with unconstrained companies in other sectors, especially tech, where banks have desperate needs and obvious deficits.

Moreover, BoI kept losing C-level executives due to much more enticing pay packages at other (non-bank) companies. Current BOI chief Myles O’Grady took a well-paid hiatus at Musgrave before landing the top job.

As much as the typical PAYE worker won’t like it, we’ll probably get our money back from the banks faster if we loosen the pay rules.

Investors want it, which means higher share prices, which means more opportunities to sell down our ownership and finally get out of the banking business.