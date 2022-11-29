| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It may be hard to stomach, but the loosening of restrictions on bankers’ pay was on the cards

Review recommends easing the €500,000 limit on remuneration and allowing bonuses of up to €20,000 for staff

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is faced with an agenda that is sure to anger taxpayers who bailed out banks. Photo: Damien Storan Expand
g Expand

Close

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is faced with an agenda that is sure to anger taxpayers who bailed out banks. Photo: Damien Storan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is faced with an agenda that is sure to anger taxpayers who bailed out banks. Photo: Damien Storan

g

g

/

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is faced with an agenda that is sure to anger taxpayers who bailed out banks. Photo: Damien Storan

Jon Ihle

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe probably would have preferred to be at least a minority shareholder in AIB and Permanent TSB before facing the thorny question of increasing bankers’ pay.

But the long-awaited retail banking review, produced by his department over the last year, has put the issue squarely back at the centre of his agenda just before he changes jobs in December.

More On Paschal Donohoe

Most Watched

Privacy