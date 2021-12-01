Although new travel restrictions are due to come into effect from Friday due to the Omicron variant, people are still travelling in and out of Dublin Airport.

However, the terminals were much quieter today compared to an early December in the pre-Covid world.

There was a mixed bag of opinions from travellers on how they felt about the new restrictions.

Some passengers said they didn’t even know new restrictions are due to come into effect while others said they will feel safer travelling home knowing everyone on their flight had to produce a negative test.

Adrianna, Jaro and Garry (5) Gerhart from Cork at Dublin Airport. Photo: Mark Condren

Adrianna, Jaro and Garry (5) Gerhart from Cork at Dublin Airport. Photo: Mark Condren

Due to fear over the new variant that was first detected in Botswana and South Africa, from the early hours of Friday morning, all passengers coming into Ireland – including Irish citizens – must present a negative Covid-19 test.

Those who are fully vaccinated can produce a negative antigen test taken professionally 48 hours before arrival. Those that are not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test that was taken at least 72 hours before arrival.

Judith and Martin O'Connor from Waterford at Dublin Airport. Photo: Mark Condren

Judith and Martin O'Connor from Waterford at Dublin Airport. Photo: Mark Condren

Adrianna and Jaro Gerhart from Cork said they are happy with the new restrictions and took a Covid-19 test before flying anyway as they are visiting their elderly parents in Slovakia with their son Gary (5).

"I think it’s a good thing you have to have a negative test coming back into Ireland,” Adrianna said.

"I would actually prefer it - we got a test so we could be sure that we are not bringing the virus to our parents because they are elderly and we are visiting them.

"There’s a full lockdown in Slovakia unfortunately but we are going to visit family anyway. My son wants to see his grandparents and that’s the purpose.

"They are all vaccinated so we are all trying to be responsible and do what we are told, but you never know.

“It’s better to be safe, I feel like we are doing everything to not catch the virus even though everyone eventually will.”

Judith and Martin O’Connor from Waterford were travelling to Luxembourg to see their son. They too are happy with the new travel restrictions, although the conversation surrounding the Omicron variant has made them a bit apprehensive about travelling.

"It think it’s good. It’s obviously for a reason, it’s lockdown without calling it lockdown, it’s nearly there I feel,” Judith said.

"It makes you a bit apprehensive though,” Martin added. “Maybe the next step is some kind of lockdown.

"Being honest we would be [a bit worried] with all that came out yesterday and all that’s associated with it, it would add a bit of apprehension but it's just a matter of getting the test done before we come back.”

Judith said she “wouldn’t have the first idea” where to get an antigen test in Luxembourg, but luckily her son has organised it for them - and since they are EU citizens they can get it over there for €19, as opposed to the standard €50 in the hospital.

However Norma Hamilton McGowan and her husband Sean McGowan from Sligo said they are not happy with the new restrictions.

They are going on holiday to Lanzarote and are nervous about the possibility of having to stay over there for an extra 10 days if they test positive as their daughter is getting married here on December 28.

“I’m not happy, I got my vaccine and it’s a bit unfair that we are being punished again and now we have to get boosters,” Norma said.

“They don't even trust the vaccine for us to come back into the country."

Sean added: “It’s a bit confusing, it’s not very clear.

“We have to get an antigen test coming back. I have a friend over there and he is coming back Saturday so hopefully, he will do the donkey work for me.

“I was looking it up online and the price varies from place to place, there's one British company that's charging about €150 per person [for the PCR test], that’s expensive.

"I think the antigen is a bit cheaper €70 or €80.”

Meanwhile travel agents have reported some cancellations as the pandemic causes havoc around Europe.

Cassidy’s Travel said: “Introducing the latest requirement for people coming into Ireland will have an additional cost to the holiday.

"A few clients have cancelled, mainly due to the Christmas Markets in European cities not going ahead. We have assisted some customers in rescheduling their trips, rebooking to travel early next year.”

However, despite the uncertainty, it said it is still seeing a “high level of bookings, especially family holidays” for Easter and next summer.

