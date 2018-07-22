Hundreds of holidaymakers have been forced to evacuate a popular beach in Co Wexford this afternoon due to a fire on the sand dunes.

'It looks like a scene from a war movie' - hundreds of holidaymakers forced to evacuate popular Wexford beach due to fire

Emergency services are currently dealing with the fire at Curracloe beach, which was hosting the Leinster Open Sea race today.

The race had to be abandoned halfway through as the evacuation got underway.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Wexford Civil Defence has asked motorists to keep roads clear to allow emergency vehicles to get to the scene.

The Surf Shack in Curracloe said all surf lessons have been called off for the rest of the day, as owner Jack-Tim Murphy described the scene of the emergency.

Speaking on Beat 102-103 today, he said: "We are located right on the beach and we had surf lessons going on this morning, at half-eleven we saw a bit of smoke from the sand dunes and I phoned it in straight away to the fire brigade.

"About forty minutes later they were on scene and the flames had got completely out of control and we could see eight to 10 foot flames from the Surf Shack, it spread very quickly over a five to ten acre area which is all completely blackened now but they seem to have it under control now.

Emergency services are tackling the blaze

"The whole beach has been evacuated but there was maybe 800 people on the beach and around 200 to 250 cars and they evacuated them within about half an hour, they were very quick on the evacuation."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Curracloe beach was a filming location for the award-winning movie Saving Private Ryan and Mr Murphy remarked that it looks similar today after the blaze.

"It looks like a scene from Saving Private Ryan, it looks like a scene a war movie down here its just smoke you can't see 20 feet in front of you it's just smoke covering the beach and all the buildings," he said.

In June 1997, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and a host of other actors and crew, arrived to film scenes for the Hollywood war epic.

The filming lasted two months, with the Irish Defence Forces supplying 2,500 men to act as extras.

Online Editors