'It looked like the aftermath of Oxegen' - calls for curfew for teenagers after Co Clare beach party

Appeals have been made for parents to enforce curfews on teenagers after a beach party led to public order arrests and fears of a Covid-19 spike.

The party took place on Kilkee beach in Co Clare on Saturday night with some residents reporting it went on until 3am.

Fianna Fáil councillor Cillian Murphy called on parents to give their children curfews.

Clare County Council is set to block off the bandstand on the beach from 6pm, as a result of the party, which saw a number of public order arrests.

“This looked like the aftermath of Oxegen and parents should be looking now at a curfew for their children and young people to prevent this again,” he told the Irish Independent.

“There were lots of teenagers. At 6.30am I heard loud voices outside.

“The reality is these kids were out and their parents didn’t know where they were.

“If they did know, there was no responsibility taken for what happened. Really the parents need to know where their children and young people are, due to Covid-19.”

Residents and those living outside the coastal town, have taken to social media to vent their anger at the party.

One woman tweeted: “Do the rules apply to some and not others? Absolutely disgraceful to see the scenes on Kilkee beach tonight and this isn’t the first of it.

“It’s no wonder cases are on the rise again with this nonsense going on and it isn’t just at night either.”

Footage shared online showed a large number of young people partying in very close proximity and rubbish left behind afterwards.

The council’s ground team cleaned the area this morning.

Calls have been made for a stronger garda presence to ensure further incidents are averted.

The youths partied under the bandstand on the seafront and photos appear to show some damage was caused.

“I am concerned about the fact you have 15 to 18-year-olds out very late at night, lots of alcohol involved and no social distancing whatsoever,” Cllr Murphy said.

“And on the other hand, we are looking at children going back to school in September.

“There is a responsibility with parents to make sure they know where their kids are.”

The incident comes on as the Government appealed for responsible behaviour over the bank holiday weekend as Covid-19 cases increase.

