Dublin city’s streets remained relatively calm despite the reopening of shops and the reintroduction of inter-county travel.

Museums, hairdressers and barbers could all reopen yesterday, along with in-store shopping by appointment and click-and-collect shopping for non-essential retail.

However it was still somewhat quiet in the capital. After three lockdowns and three reopenings, it seemed many people were in no rush to go back into town.

The shutters were still down on many storefronts, although some had their lights on, perhaps preparing for a full reopening next week.

Although Grafton Street was far from packed, the people who were there were clearly on a mission. Laden with shopping bags, they were enjoying their new-found freedom.

Jackie Flynn and her daughter Aoife spent the day shopping, but they pointed out how things were not back to normal just yet.

“It’s not town. Brown Thomas is lovely, but the street is not town. It just doesn’t feel the same. Maybe next week when all the shops are open,” Jackie said.

Daughter Aoife, from Swords, is planning a trip to Castlegregory in Co Kerry with her boyfriend. She is thankful that travel restrictions have finally been lifted.

“It’s great not to be worried we’ll be stopped at a checkpoint and asked where we’ll be going,” she said.

Yvonne Doyle, from Ratoath, Co Meath, also took advantage of the new travel rules to take a shopping trip to Dublin.

As most non-essential retail can only be done through booking, there was no need for her to wait in the long queues that were seen at reopenings of the past.

“I love coming into town,” she said. “It’s just shopping is my thing. I love just the atmosphere, the shops in Dublin. I think the shopping centres aren’t the same, I just love coming into town – I can’t help myself.

“I thought there would be more open today. I thought H&M and the rest of them would be open, but no. I made an appointment in Brown Thomas and Zara, so just having a look around.”

As Yvonne is a hairdresser, nabbing an appointment to get her hair cut wasn’t on the top of her priority list.

However for Brona Dempsey from Birr, Co Offaly, this day was a long time coming. She had an appointment booked at Zeba Hairdressing and commented on the atmosphere in town: “There does seem to be a little bit of a nice feel to it, I have to say.”

Discussing whether now was the right time to reopen she said: “I think so. I’m still nervous and hesitant but I feel that the vaccination programme now in fairness is speeding up.

“It needs to obviously even speed up more if that’s possible. I registered last Saturday, so in a couple days’ time, hopefully, I’ll be vaccinated. But I think that if we’re cautious, sensible… I think it’s a good time.”

Martin Connolly from Ballsbridge was planning to get a haircut, but he wasn’t sure what shopping he would be able to do afterwards.

“Just looking now, it’s not very clear who’s open and who’s not open,” he said. “Maybe there’s some confusion about phoning up and making a reservation for a shop… They’re not very clear. I think that’s been sort of a problem.”

Later in June outdoor dining is set to reopen, but Mr Connolly said: “This is Ireland. How many places have suitable outside seating? I mean the council had a year knowing summer is coming this year and don’t seem to have done anything.”

James Wilson, originally from New York, said: “The shops that I would want to visit are still not allowed to let people in.”

Discussing the differences between Ireland and the United States, he said: “I think you guys are five months behind us.

“The infection rates are almost exactly the same in New York right now as it is in Ireland. I think we’re doing a fairly good job at opening up – we’re going to be completely open in another couple of weeks – and you guys have barely started to.

“But I mean erring on the side of caution is probably not a bad thing.”