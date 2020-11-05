'It is what they deserve' - Community rallies together to provide accommodation for father and son who had been sleeping in an old bus

Adrian and Patrick Walsh had been living in an old bus for three years.

AN IRISH community has rallied together to ensure a father and son who had been sleeping in an old bus secured warm accommodation for the winter.

Locals in Blarney, Co Cork worked together to provide a caravan for Patrick and Adrian Walsh who had been living in an old bus over recent years.

Adrian suffered a brain injury in a fall while living in Wales. He is now longer capable of independent living.

His father, Patrick, helps care for him but both had ended up homeless. Both are on the housing waiting list in Cork.

In desperation, the duo found an old bus left abandoned outside Blarney and they started sleeping in it for shelter just over three years ago.

Patrick said it has been challenging trying to endure the extremes of weather while relying on the abandoned old bus for shelter.

"We have no water and no heat. We have to go to the toilet outside. You get soaked outside and have no proper place to get dry here."

Blarney locals were aghast at what the father and son were enduring. They rallied together and secured a caravan for the duo while they awaited a new home on the housing list.

"I am delighted - delighted for my dad as well," Adrian Walsh said. "It is great to have a proper bed at night."

Local woman Kate Durrant said residents were determined to do everything possible to make life easier for Patrick and Adrian.

"If anyone has any spare change, I can assure them that every single penny will go towards ensuring that these two gentlemen have a safer and warmer life after spending almost four years sleeping in a bus."

"It is what they deserve."

Online Editors