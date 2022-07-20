‘It is vitally important that the research continues to find a cure for this dreadful disease,’ says Charlie Bird

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and their dog at the Ballymun Child & Family Resource Centre today. Photo: Mark Condren

Charlie Bird has some fun at a cheque presentation for the Research Motor Neurone (RNM) charity which was raised by Valerie O'Carroll along with friends after walking the Camino. Photo: Mark Condren

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird said “each of us knows the journey the other person is on” as he paid tribute to a Dublin woman living with motor neurone disease who fundraised €20,000 for research.

Mr Bird, his wife Claire and their dog Tiger joined along with family and friends of Valerie O’Carroll (60) at the Ballymun Child & Family Resource Centre today where the cheque in aid of the Research Motor Neurone (RMN) charity was presented.

"I loved every minute of it, even though we laughed through the pain and cried through the laughter, Ms O’Carroll (60) commented about the trip when she walked the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain alongside 14 of her friends and family in May this year.

Planning for the trip initially began in 2020, and an iDonate page was set up to facilitate fundraising.

Warm tributes were paid to Ms O’Carroll at today’s event following her efforts to bring awareness, and raise funds towards finding a cure for the disease. Mr Bird along with supporters also climbed Croagh Patrick in April this year to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Mr Bird said: “I know that you and I have two different forms of MND, but each of us knows the journey the other person is on. Every year in this country, well over 400 people are diagnosed with different forms of MND, there is still no cure for it. But it is vitally important that the research continues to find a cure for this dreadful disease.

“Thank you for extending the hand of friendship,” Mr Bird said, with the use of voice technology.

His wife Claire, also paid tribute to Ms O’Carroll, adding that “the two of you are very similar, you are the female version of Charlie.”

The Ballymun centre where the event was held was founded by Ms O’Carroll, who also picked the staff, turning it into the community centre it is now, as well as a contact centre for Ukrainian refugees.

Also speaking at the event was Ms O’Carroll through the voice of her daughter Orla Duffy, who read her mother’s words, pausing as her voice cracked.

“To each and every one of you who spent a huge amount of your own money to support me on my journey to Santiago. A big thank you. It was a week we'll never forget. I loved every minute of it, even though we laughed through the pain and cried through the laughter,” said Ms O’Carroll.

Her daughter, Ms Duffy, later told Independent.ie that her mother has “talked about doing it again next year. I know there's a part in Portugal as well, that's down the coastline, which they were saying would be nice to do.”

Stephen O’Carroll, Ms O’Carroll’s son, joked that “I didn't go last time, it was women only. Maybe they’ll let me in on the next one.”

Also in attendance were Dr Robert McFarlane from the Research Motor Neurone charity and Dublin Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, who is a close friend of Ms O’Carroll.

“I've known her for years because I'm from Ballymun myself. It's a fantastic day to recognise the hard work that's been going on for a number of years now,” Ms Conroy said.

Each case of MND is different, with life expectancy ranging depending on the diagnosis.

In general, the disease affects how people walk, talk, eat and breathe. Charlie Bird’s MND is different from Ms O’Carroll’s, Mr Bird has ALS whereas Ms O’Carroll was diagnosed with PLS.

“I don’t know my future. I’m at a different stage of the disease, I have what’s called 1000 days ALS. But while I’m here I’m going to work hard to raise awareness,” Mr Bird said.

Meanwhile, next week, Mr Bird is set to hand over the money fundraised during the ‘Climb with Charlie’ project, a day that many told him “was a bit of history, which will forever be seen as amazing.

“As long as I live I want to extend the hand of friendship to people in dark places.”



