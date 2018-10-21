A local councillor has said that it is "totally unacceptable" that residents in a Wicklow estate have been on a boil water notice for over 10 years.

'It is totally unacceptable' - Residents on boil water notice for over a decade

Cllr Pat Kennedy raised the matter within Arklow Municipal District this week and said that homeowners in the Annacurra estate have been in this situation for a decade.

"This is not good enough. We cannot have elderly people or those with small children dealing with this any longer," Clrr Kennedy told the Wicklow People.

Hazel Hill was first placed on a boil water notice in February 2008, and recent tests carried out by Wicklow County Council still indicate the presence of coliform and enterococci bacteria in samples taken from some of the 25 homes.

As the development is privately owned, the water system is also managed privately but testing has been carried out by the local authority.

However, there may be some hope for residents as Wicklow County Council has commenced the process of taking the estate in charge which would mean that the water system would be handed over to Irish Water.

This could take some time however as the deadline for submissions and objections is not until the end of November.

Cllr Kennedy appealed to officials to expedite the process so that residents could finally have confidence in their water supply.

While the notice is in place, they cannot drink or cook with their water and must ensure it is boiled before use.

Meanwhile, in relation to the public water supply in Aughrim/Annacurra, Irish Water has confirmed that it will be introducing a new groundwater source at the Aughrim Treatment Plant.

"The Aughrim/Annacurra public water supply is affected by THMs. THMs are chemical compounds which can form over time when natural organic matter such as twigs and leaves, react with the chlorine necessary to adequately disinfect water supplies in order to make the water safe to drink.

"To address this Irish Water is investigating the potential to introduce a new groundwater source as well as installing new treatment at the Aughrim water treatment plant. We plan to have these works completed by the end of 2021," a spokesperson said.

