'It is not working' - Transport Minister Eamon Ryan admits Green List is flawed

TRANSPORT Minister Eamon Ryan has admitted Ireland's 'green list' for travel and 14-day rule for restrictions on air passengers are "not working".

He told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that it is "appropriate" that the approach changes and that it's the government's intention to "broadly support" the European Commission's proposal for a 'traffic light' system for international travel.

A decision on the EU proposals is due to be made by Member States next week though the Committee was not offered a date for when testing would be introduced here.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton said the Department is working with the DAA to find a testing regime that is "workable" and meets public health requirements.

Just four countries - Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein - remain on the Government's 'green list' and this is expected to be reduced further when it is reviewed in the next 24 hours.

Mr Ryan admitted: "The current green list is not working because… just about every country we are connected to is outside the parameters of what would apply... it is not working and we do have to change our approach."

Ireland requires international travellers from non-green list countries to restrict their movements for 14-days.

Mr Ryan said this is not a quarantine but likened it to the Covid-19 restrictions on movement that were placed on the whole population at the beginning of the pandemic.

But he the regulation for restricting movement is "not working in my mind in that it isn’t a controlled system.

"We don’t have clear data on what sort of protections it’s giving and how people are applying it.

"So I think it is appropriate for us to change our system to look at some of the examples working in other countries - the likes of Germany I’d cite as one example where they look for a test result in advance of travelling.

"If you haven’t got that then you have to have a test result when you arrive in the country to be able to break out of their stricter quarantine system."

Mr Ryan said the Government is working with the public health authorities to make sure whatever testing regime is put in place for airports "doesn’t jeopardise the other health measures we are taking."

He added: "That is a difficult process."

Online Editors