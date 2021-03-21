‘It is not enough to open our Church buildings and return to the way things were pre Covid-19’ says Bishop of Killaloe 

The Catholic Church will have to change and adapt if it is to find “a pathway to the future” in a post-pandemic world, a senior bishop has warned.

In his Easter reflection, ‘Let hope shape our future’, Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe said Covid-19 has “changed everything” bringing lockdowns as well as stoppages, curtailments and restrictions as the country sought to survive the Covid-19 crisis. It had tested all of us, Dr Monahan acknowledged.

The most visible aspect of Church life affected by the pandemic, he said, was the impact on Mass. People of faith had been “shocked by the closure of our Churches for public worship” but had gradually overcome that shock and become used to the broadcasting of masses on webcams and over the radio.

But it wasn’t just masses that were affected. Restrictions had impacted all of the Church’s sacramental and worshipping life, from baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations, weddings, funerals, to prayer meetings.

The letter to the faithful of the diocese of Killaloe addressed the need for diocesan planning for the future as the country emerges from the pandemic.

“It is not enough to open our Church buildings and return to the way things were pre-Covid-19. This would simply postpone the necessary changes required for the Church of the future. Planning for the future will take time, creativity and an openness to change,” the Bishop of Killaloe said.

He said that most people believe the Church will be “a very different place as we emerge from the global pandemic” and that even prior to lockdown, numbers engaging with Church “had declined dramatically”. Many believe this decline “will be greatly accelerated afterwards”.

“It is very clear to me therefore that the Church of the future will be a very different place and we will need a new way of ministering as Church.”

The changes envisaged include the funding of parishes and dioceses as parish income is likely to “decrease substantially in the coming years”, Bishop Monahan warned.

He underlined that this would have an effect on how each parish manages its own affairs and also on the services provided by Killaloe diocese which are currently funded from parish contributions.

The faithful will have to decide what the priorities are for these scarce resources.

He also acknowledged that people believe there will be less people participating regularly in liturgies post-Covid and that the Church will see smaller communities. “This would raise questions about the sustainability of some of our communities especially in rural areas,” he said.

“Have we the courage to make that transition to abandon some of our old structures in order to move from maintenance to mission?” Dr Monahan asked.

While embracing technology would help the church to reach out, parishes would have to play a more active role in sacramental preparation.

The Bishop of Killaloe said he looked forward to the national synod planned by the Irish bishops within the next five years, which would “re-energise the Church at local level”.

