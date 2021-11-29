‘It is not a holiday home, it is more than that, yet it may be excluded’

Stella Farren, whose own house in Carndonagh on the Inishowen peninsula in Co Donegal is affected by mica, has told how she fears for her aunt Margaret Grainger, a former nurse, and her husband George, who built a bungalow in nearby Moville in 2003. It too is affected by mica.

The couple, in their 70s and living in Glasgow, are worried that they may lose the house they built in the hope of moving home for good – as well as an investment for their children.

“It’s not a holiday home – it is much, much more than that.

“There is an emotional attachment here,” said Stella.

“Their investment was not coming from a place of wealth but a lifetime of savings and work and a decision to downsize the house in Glasgow.”

She is frustrated at what she considers to be an attempt by the Government to exclude the diaspora who were forced to leave these shores due to economic reasons but who faithfully kept up their links with their native home.

Irish people who left due to the difficult economic situation here in the 1960s and who “scrimped and saved” to build a house here to retire are being lumped into the same category as holiday home owners.

They may be excluded from receiving any compensation in the scheme which is due to be signed off by the Cabinet tomorrow.

“The diaspora are great abroad but they’re telling them that we can’t support you when you come home to invest,” said Stella.

She pointed out that in 2015, the government launched a policy paper called The Global Irish: Ireland’s Diaspora Policy that aimed to “nurture and develop the unique relationship the country has with its emigrants, those of Irish descent and those with an affinity to Ireland”.

The then-Tánaiste Joan Burton had called on Irish emigrants to move back to Ireland to find jobs, saying: “We’re ready, waiting and willing for them to come home.”

“But they did come home and how are you going to treat them?” asked Stella.

“They’re giving business to restaurants, bars and supermarkets and they’re paying their taxes.

“So what allows them to be excluded?

“Everyone needs 100pc redress, full stop.

“And hurry up because the wind is blowing hard,” she added, saying that Storm Arwen, which blew in over the weekend, was of particular concern for families caught

up in the mica scandal.

She said: “It takes on a very frightening perspective in a mica family because you’re jumping when you hear a sound and asking ‘what’s that?’

“The reality for us is that it could be the gable of your house.”

While her own home does not look particularly bad from the front, “at the back it looks like there’s been an explosion”, she said, adding that the foundations are also affected.

“There are spider-web cracks where the plaster has literally exploded,” she said.

“The back door is very difficult to close because the blocks are beginning to push away from the plaster.”

And despite still paying off her mortgage, she says that she does not think the repairs will be fully covered under the scheme.

“It’s frightening. It is taking a huge toll on everybody’s health,” Stella added.

Mica campaigner Lisa Hone said she is aware of many cases of damaged houses owned by the diaspora in Donegal under grave threat of being excluded.

She had received an email from a couple in their 80s, living in the UK and whose house on the Inishowen peninsula is affected.

They had hoped to move home to this country permanently but the man had developed heart problems.

“It is shameful that the Government should now treat us as though we were foreign speculators out to make a quick buck,” the couple had written.

“The State bailed out the German bankers who had indeed speculated and lost.

“You now refuse redress to a genuine Irish family who worked hard and made sacrifices, invested their savings in Ireland and whose house is now crumbling due to the State’s negligence in not properly regulating the block manufacturers.”

And they said they objected to be viewed as “a rich second-home owner trying to squeeze the Irish taxpayer”.