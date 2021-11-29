| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It is not a holiday home, it is more than that, yet it may be excluded’

Stella and John Farren outside their mica affected home in Corrandulla, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 28/11/21 Expand

Close

Stella and John Farren outside their mica affected home in Corrandulla, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 28/11/21

Stella and John Farren outside their mica affected home in Corrandulla, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 28/11/21

Stella and John Farren outside their mica affected home in Corrandulla, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 28/11/21

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

Stella Farren, whose own house in Carndonagh on the Inishowen peninsula in Co Donegal is affected by mica, has told how she fears for her aunt Margaret Grainger, a former nurse, and her husband George, who built a bungalow in nearby Moville in 2003. It too is affected by mica.

The couple, in their 70s and living in Glasgow, are worried that they may lose the house they built in the hope of moving home for good – as well as an investment for their children.

Most Watched

Privacy