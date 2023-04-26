‘It is more of a trophy than a drink’ – Prime Hydration selling for €15 a bottle in Irish shops

Staff member Leah Nevin with bottles of Prime at MunchDiddly's in Stephens Green Shopping Centre in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Prime Hydration drinks are being sold for up to €15 a bottle across the country, as children beg parents for the “collectible” product.

The online craze for the drink created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul has created queues outside shops across Ireland.

The fad even led to a stampede in some British stores last December when the drinks first went on sale.

One store in Dublin claimed they are selling up to 1,000 drinks a week, which would be €15,000 a week in trade. However, they declined to speak on the record.

Last Thursday, Prime went on sale at Dunnes Stores for a more reasonable €2.99. On the same day, the drink was sold out in the Ilac Centre Dunnes. However, it is understood a limited supply is currently available at some Dunnes Stores outlets.

Meanwhile, MunchDiddly’s shop in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin, has a supply of the drinks and is charging €15 a bottle.

The store also sells packs including a Prime Hydration Duo – two bottles with sachet refills for €40.

MunchDiddly’s is owned by a father-and-son business team, Garreth (48) and Keane Cooke (21).

Garreth said a Galway man had travelled more than 200km to his shop to buy 24 bottles of Prime for his son’s confirmation, costing €360.

Independent.ie got a glimpse of the receipt. The man had included four of the popular Prime Meta Moon drinks in his order.

“The father generously purchased 24 bottles, seven of the eight varieties in multiples,” Garreth said.

“He was a lovely guy and very gracious.”

Garreth said the drinks are being bought by youngsters as a keepsake and they are more than just a soft drink.

“The kids keep the bottles. They like the designs. I don’t see this going away any time soon,” he said.

“There’s a KSI flavour in the UK, we haven’t got access to yet, but people keep calling the shop asking for it and saying we could sell it for €60, if we could get it.

“This is a major trend that’s been going on right across social media and the bottles are collectables now.”

Keane said he believes Prime is “more of a trophy than a drink” to people who come to the shop.

“People are collecting bottles and hanging them on the wall. Kids between eight and adults up to 20 years old are buying the drink and it’s so popular, because it’s so hard to get,” he said.

“It’s incredibly difficult to find, it’s also incredibly difficult to source as a business. We import from America and when we get new stock it takes about a week to sell out.

“Parents are coming in looking for it too.

“Single bottles are €15 and the bundle deals are more expensive but easier for us to pack.

“We get some criticism from some people who think the price is insane, but they forget Ireland is one of the highest paying tax countries in the world.

“We also have to pay rent and pay staff wages too.

“Shipping is expensive. There’s a lot of overheads people don’t see.

“There’s a reason why we charge €15. And we weren’t the first to sell it at that price. Others were selling it for €15, some for €20 and €25.”

Prime has been a real boost to trade and now the business is set to expand to a larger store in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

The shop sells a range of products, including American sweets and novelty items, but Prime is a bestseller.

Billy Jailil, owner of the Cool Ireland shop in Cork city, said he is selling the drink for €10 a can and from €12 to €15 a bottle.

“It’s a famous YouTube brand,” Mr Jalil said.

“It’s a popular drink with the kids. It sells out very quickly as soon as we put it on our Instagram stories.”