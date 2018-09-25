Tributes have been paid to a sports-loving Limerick teen who tragically died after suddenly falling ill last weekend.

'It is heartbreaking beyond words' - tributes paid after sudden death of much-loved Darragh (18)

The requiem Mass of Darragh O'Connell (18) will take place in his native Limerick tomorrow with special guards of honour to be provided by his school, Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom, as well as local sports and community groups.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) yesterday and a file will now be prepared for the Limerick coroner.

No precise cause of death has been revealed but it is understood a potential asthma attack is being investigated.

The young man, from Rosbrien outside Croom in Co Limerick, suddenly took ill on Saturday.

Desperate efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr O'Connell is survived by his heartbroken parents, Adrian and Yvonne, and his sister, Vicky.

He was a highly respected student at Coláiste Chiaráin. He had begun his sixth-year studies a few weeks ago was scheduled to sit his Leaving Cert next June.

In a statement, the school extended its sympathy to his devastated family.

"Our thoughts go to his bereaved family at this difficult time," a school spokesperson said.

"He was an excellent student, a really nice young man who enjoyed the company and support of a great group of friends.

"He will be greatly missed by his friends, fellow students and teachers."

Councillor Richard O'Donoghue, who has strong links to the Croom school, said the entire community was in shock.

"It is just such a tragedy - it is heartbreaking beyond words," he said.

