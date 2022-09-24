‘It is difficult to believe that Sophie could be killed so cruelly in a beautiful place like this,’ says uncle of murder victim on visit to Cork

Her uncle, a physicist who has lectured all over the world, is at a loss to understand how the murder of his niece has never been solved.

To him it is not such a difficult problem, given all the evidence that has emerged, even if most of that is indirect or circumstantial.

Jean-Pierre Gazeau looks much younger than his 77 years and his lively eyes dart about as he approaches the entrance to Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s holiday home at Toormore, west Cork.

It is the place where she loved to come, and the spot where she died in December 1996, after being bludgeoned to death with a brick.

“Ah, there are still horses here,” Mr Gazeau said of a field that was rented for grazing in Ms du Plantier’s time.

“There have been a thousand theories,” he said in a soft voice. “One of them was even that she was killed by a horse. There was a man who sent pictures of people who were killed by horses, with great damage to the head.”

He pauses and a lower-octave melancholy enters his voice. “Of course, horses cannot pick up concrete blocks.”

Mr Gazeau is in Ireland this weekend to represent Ms Toscan du Plantier’s family at an emotional and vibrant concert held in her memory last night at which he thanked the community for their continuing support.

Ian Bailey’s ex-partner, the Welsh artist Jules Thomas, attended the concert in memory of the murder victim in Schull last night.

Ms Thomas refused to utter a word to the Irish Independent when approached at the “Remember Me” event in the Harbour Hotel. She parted from Mr Bailey in early 2021.

Film director Jim Sheridan, who made a five-part Sky TV documentary on the case entitled Murder at the Cottage, was also in attendance at last night’s event.

Mr Gazeau said the messages and tip-offs keep coming, many through the website of ASSOPH, the French association set up to campaign for justice for Ms du Plantier. However, Some of the information is intended to throw them off track, he believes.

Nobody could come from France and not get lost. There was no sat nav in 1996. How could you find this remote place and not be seen?

“We still get claims that the murder was committed by a policeman, who is of course dead. We are told that the killer came from France and that a Citroen was seen leaving the area early the next morning,” Mr Gazeau added.

“The garda have been through all that, narrowing everything down, and the story of the French car is just a mistake. But there have been people using others to leave messages, all of that.”

He gestures forlornly. “Here we are, and we got lost (coming here). Nobody could come from France and not get lost. There was no sat nav in 1996. How could you find this remote place and not be seen? No. The garda believe it was a local, and that is what we believe too.”

Mr Gazeau lays flowers, lights a candle and bows his head in prayer at the Celtic cross inscribed “Sophie”marking where she died.

Having shared much of his childhood with her in Lozere on the Massif Central, they always had a close connection. He was in snowy Bialystok, eastern Poland, when he heard with shock that she was dead.

Since then he has studied the case in fine detail. He is convinced that a three-judge Assizes in Paris was correct in 2019 when it convicted Ian Bailey in his absence for the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Bailey has always denied knowing the talented French socialite and filmmaker, and has maintained that he had no part in the crime.

“Bailey knew Sophie and Sophie knew Bailey,” Mr Gazeau said.

“Several sworn witness statements support this fact. Sophie even mentioned the name ‘Bailey’ in November 1996 to her collaborator, Guy Girard, who gave in March 1999 a sworn statement about this fact.”

Indeed film director Mr Girard even flew to Ireland for the first and only time in his life to make a statement to gardaí. The Irish Independent can reveal that it read in part: “We discussed for a long time the theme of human tragedy (for a film project). And during this time Sophie mentioned to me the name of Eoin Bailey. I’m sure of this.

“I thought Sophie was speaking of Edwyn Bailly, a French film director, and I indicated this, but Sophie corrected me with a smile, saying I could not know who she was talking about because Bailey was a man, a writer, living in Ireland. I’m not sure in what context Sophie mentioned Bailey, but I got the impression that he, Bailey, was working also on the theme of human tragedy.”

Mr Gazeau said there were attempts some years ago by Mr Bailey’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, to make contact with the family on behalf of his client, but they had no desire to enter into any conversation.

“Mr Bailey admitted many times he murdered Sophie,” Mr Gazeau said matter-of-factly. “Witnesses are categorical on this point, and some of them confirmed their statement during the 2015 legal action.”

He dismisses Mr Bailey’s explanation of typical British black humour in some cases (while denying others happened at all) as “not relevant”, adding: “We here enter the psychology of a person seriously suspected of murder.

“Some interesting aspects of this kind of behaviour due to hidden guiltiness have been analysed.”

There are things that are extremely difficult, if not impossible, to believe

He cites Theodor Reik’s landmark work The Compulsion to Confess.

Mr Bailey has never presented any sound statement to explain wounds that did not exist prior to the day the body was found, he said.

However, Mr Bailey has said he cut down Christmas trees and was scratched by a turkey while killing it.

“There are things that are extremely difficult, if not impossible, to believe,” said Mr Gazeau. “One of them is that Sophie could be killed so cruelly in a beautiful place like this. A place that she loved with all her heart.”