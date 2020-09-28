‘It is a good thing to cry and not a sign of weakness to make a call for help’ - former Taoiseach Enda Kenny new ambassador for Irish Hospice Foundation bereavement helpline

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has encouraged anybody struggling with a bereavement to contact the Irish Hospice helpline for help.

Kenny is an ambassador for the helpline which aims to “release the well of grief that’s in there”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Kenny said: “There is someone crying in bed now and someone crying at a table as we’re speaking because they have lost someone. We’re encouraging people to ring the Irish Hospice helpline if they are feeling this way. It’s a conversation, it’s talking and listening. It’s pressing that button to release the well of grief that’s in there.”

He continued: “For some people it is very difficult to deal with that. Some people in the Ireland of long ago and in the Ireland of today carry that in silence and in isolation. They disregard themselves and they don’t sleep properly or eat properly or look after themselves in the way they should. This line is to help them to move in a different direction and to give support and advice.”

He also acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic is a “silent, deadly, serial killer, made worse by the fact that people can’t bereave in the way that they usually would.”

Mr Kenny was keen to stress that the helpline was for everybody and for grief of all kinds, not just Covid-19 deaths.

“This is for adults, and it doesn’t have to be a Covid death. It’s for everybody. If you know of someone that has lost a loved one, spouse, friend and may be in need of help, we would encourage them to coax and encourage them to open that well for someone, who for whatever reason just can’t deal with it.

“My wife Fionnuala said this morning that women talk more openly about these problems than men do and suffering in silence brings on depression and as Niamh Fitzpatrick said in her book; it is a second tragedy on top of the first one.

“All of this is encapsulated in the human tear. That comes from emotion and loss, and love and grief. It is a good thing to cry and not a sign of weakness to make a call for help. This helpline is there to help. It’s a wonderful thing to rid a person of grief,” he said.

If you need support, call the freephone number 1800 80 70 77 to speak to a trained member of the Irish Hospice Foundation or the HSE.

Online Editors