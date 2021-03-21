‘It hasn’t gone away’: Covid-19 cases remain ‘stubbornly high’ with a lot of cases still being identified every day

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has warned that “a stubbornly high" level of new Covid-19 cases are still being identified every day.

"There is a lot of illness out there. It hasn’t gone away and it is much higher than it was in early December. As long as we see that illness out there, it is going to convert into an ongoing stream of admissions into hospital and that is what we are seeing,” he said.

He said also there are some “signals of concern" which include an increase in referrals from GPs for patients to be tested.





However the expert said there was no evidence that a return to schools had played a role in this.

“Since schools have opened we have seen a small number of outbreaks, there have been public health risk assessments in a number of schools, and the overall positivity in the contacts within school settings is much much lower than in the community, and this reinforces the message that we learned here, and the experience we have here in this country and abroad, that community transmission represents a much greater threat to schools than the other way round.”

In relation to the potential easing of certain restrictions on April 5, for instance in areas such as construction, Dr Henry said it would be a decision for Government based on the public health advice it will receive from the the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

"Certainly we would all like to see the numbers get down lower. The lower they get the more choices we have as a society.

“In the meantime, with the summer coming, we would certainly like to see some focus on health and well-being in terms of what people can do outdoors and certainly from a personal perspective as a clinician, I would like to see particularly, for those older people who have had to be cocooned, is that as they get fully vaccinated, we would like to see some easing of the advice given to them, to allow them the same level of advice given to other people.”

Dr Henry, who was speaking on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme today, also gave an update on the resumption of the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, following a precautionary pause.

Its use was paused here last Sunday following reports of unusual blood clots in Norway. The decision to recommence the vaccine roll-out, which got underway yesterday, came following the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

Dr Henry said: “We are confident we will be able to cover those people whose appointments were cancelled over the past week or paused, over the next week to 10 days, we will have them covered.

"The overall benefits of this vaccine are quite substantive in terms of reducing the impact of what is a very serious virus, in terms of illness, hospitalisation and death.”

Meanwhile, under current targets, all over-70s will have received their first Covid-19 jab by the middle of April under the national vaccination programme. By mid-May, this group will have received their second dose and be fully immunised.

Susan Clyne, CEO of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) told the programme that: “The over-85s had their first dose, the over-80s had their first dose, and GPs are now working on second doses for over-85s, and first doses for those in the 75 to 80 age cohort.”

In the coming week, over 500 practices will receive deliveries of around 84,000 doses.

Ms Clyne said: "I think the supply is always the constraint."

Projections are based on the supply lines being “what’s advised to us at the moment. If that changes, that creates difficulties.

“For example at the moment, because the supply lines, and a recalibration of the supply lines, we will not have enough vaccines to fully complete the 75 to 80 age cohort by the end of next week, and they will be caught up with in the next allocation. But in no circumstances will we be moving forward to another patient group, until this group are dealt with.”

Meanwhile, Ms Clyne said GP members were reporting that patients and their families were delighted to be getting the vaccine. She said 3,500 people were vaccinated at the Helix in Dublin, this weekend.

The latest figures showed as of March 16, 632,359 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ireland - 463,500 people have received their first dose and 168,859 people have received their second dose.

