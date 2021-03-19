‘It hasn’t been easy’ – former rugby star Jamie Heaslip on challenges faced by hospitality sector

Jamie Heaslip has said the hospitality sector is going to take a long time to get back to normal as he discussed making the transition from sport into the business world.

The former Ireland and Leinster player discussed how the pandemic has affected his business Lemon and Duke, a bar he co-owns alongside fellow rugby stars Rob and Dave Kearney and Sean O’Brien.

The business owners sued insurance company FBD last May over its refusal to indemnify them for the disruption to their businesses due to Covid-19.

The dispute arose after the insurer refused to provide policy holders with cover after the pandemic resulted in the first temporary closure of businesses in March 2020.

Jamie is also a co-owner of the Bridge 1859 bar in Ballsbridge.

“We were the first two pubs to close in Ireland. It hasn’t been easy,” Heaslip said.

“Winning that case against a big insurance company like them when there were 1,100 other pubs that weren’t able to fight the case and to come out on the good side of that, it’s not just for us but for other small businesses that are going to be affected for a long long time, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“It’s good in one sense but we’re under no illusions of how things have changed forever going forward,” he said.

The sportsman retired from rugby in 2018 due to injury and has undertaken a range of projects including tech investment.

He has also been an ambassador for homelessness charity Focus Ireland and is currently promoting a virtual marathon called The Next Step.

The initiative encourages the public to get active and raise vital funds for the charity.

This is the second year of The Next Step and last year the charity raised €60,000 through 350 participants.

“The thing that really hit home for me was realising there’s 970 families who are homeless.

“There’s been a 165pc increase in homelessness in Ireland over the last seven years and even in the last year alone, 1100 households were rehomed and Focus Ireland protected 400 households from going homeless,” he said.

Heaslip also said Ireland is in for tough competition ahead of the Round 5 clash with England in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships tomorrow.

“It’s gonna be a tough game, it’s gonna be a challenge. They picked the big team and we’ve had to make a lot of changes,” he said.

“They’ve had the upside on us for the last few rounds and have really bullied us so we have to front up there first and then figure out how we’re going to turn all this time possession in games into scores on the board,” he said.

