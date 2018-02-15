THE grief-stricken uncle of a woman found dead in a south Dublin flat has said her death has "torn the soul" out of the whole family.

THE grief-stricken uncle of a woman found dead in a south Dublin flat has said her death has "torn the soul" out of the whole family.

'It has torn the soul out of us' - family's grief as woman found dead in Dublin flat

In tears speaking at the scene, he said they feared the worst when the 38-year-old woman went missing.

"I'm just devastated, the whole family is, just taken apart, [it has] just torn the soul out of us. I just don't know what came out of this at all, why it happened," he said. "A couple of days (she was missing), we had a feeling something was up, but we couldn't put it together and we were searching everywhere," he added.

General view of Gardai at scene on Ranelagh road, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

The grim discovery was made at a house in Ranelagh, south Dublin, at around 3.45pm today. It is believed the woman's body was discovered in a wardrobe in the property.

Gardai are treating the death as suspicious and have appealed for information. Gardai were called to the address in the course of their investigation into a missing person.

Shortly after the call was made a man jumped from a third-storey window of the property and seriously injured himself. It is understood he was taken to hospital and suffered severe leg injuries.

The scene at Ranelagh Road is sealed off this evening and has been preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

General view of Gardai entering house on Ranelagh road, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Online Editors