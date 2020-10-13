'It has taken 95 years, but I've landed my first modelling deal'

Jim Healy (95) with his son Brian modelling one of Oodie’s products. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22

A Limerick grandfather has landed a modelling contract at the age of 95.

Pensioner Jim Healy, from Thomondgate on the city's northside, was selected by a clothing company to feature in its global marketing campaigns.

It all started when he received an Oodie hooded dressing gown from his son, Brian O'Connor.

Seeing how much he loved the item, Brian sent an image to the company, which responded within 30 minutes with an offer to enlist Jim to model for the firm across its social media channels.

Taking up the story, Jim said: "The company was in contact almost immediately and asked if my image could be sent to them for their global advertising campaigns.

"Then we negotiated a deal with them, and now my image is being used all over the world!"

Asked if he was ever interested in modelling, he said: "Not in all my years."

He added, with more than a hit of humour: "I've waited 95 years, but I've landed my first modelling contract.

"I think I'll have to contact Calvin Klein."

A machine setter by trade, Jim worked in Limerick city for 45 years.

Brian says his father has always been quite stylish.

"He has always worn slacks with a shirt," he said.

"Only in the last three years had he had to stop wearing a tie, as he's had a bit of neck trouble.

"But you'd always see him wearing a shirt, a sports jacket, slacks and good leather shoes."

Jim says he loves the Oodie dressing gown, despite his initial reservations.

"I didn't want to wear it as it had a hood," he added.

"But as soon as I tried it on, I fell in love with it. It is very handy around the house."

Irish Independent