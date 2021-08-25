‘It has clearly improved productivity’ – meet the businessman who gives his staff unlimited holidays

Imagine a job where you could have unlimited holidays.

Remarkably, the people who work for one Co Down businessman don't have to.

John Megaughin has introduced a policy whereby the traditional annual leave scheme has been scrapped in favour of allowing employees to take as much time off work as they like – whenever they want.

The only proviso is that staff perform the duties expected of them and don't book holidays that clash with colleagues.

It sounds too good to be true, but the owner of Clearbox Communications in Holywood believes that this is the way forward in these Covid-affected times.

Mr Megaughin (37), who is originally from Ballymena, has been trialling the scheme for several months and it has been a resounding success, with incidences of sickness and lateness significantly reduced.

Read More

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our offering to staff and clients,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Our company is based on the ethos that happy people create great work.

“So far, the impact that this new policy has had on both of those is substantial.”

Clearbox previously offered employees three packages which allowed staff 24 hours of paid time throughout the year in addition to their yearly holiday allocation.

“Then Covid happened and companies across the world were changing their approach to annual leave; we thought we’d like to try something new as well”, said John.

The company decided to trial the new annual leave policy this year and “if it works – and it looks like it is working – then we’ll make it permanent next year”.

The results of an external wellness survey – which was carried out anonymously – revealed staff attitudes towards work and subsequently helped the company decide on future policy.

“Our overall happiness score was 71 out of 100 in January – it has climbed 10 points since then and we’re attributing that largely to the unlimited leave offered,” said John.

You would be wrong, however, if you thought the undoubtedly popular scheme would instantly lead to a rash of bookings among the nine employees of the company, most of whom are aged in their early to mid-twenties.

Indeed, since it was implemented, there has been a “50/50 split” when it comes to the approach of the staff.

“Half the company has taken more annual leave than they would’ve done in a traditional year, while the others are skating along the line,” said John.

“It has clearly improved their productivity at work, but what has improved most is their collaboration with each other.

“The only rule we have is that no more than two people from the same client team can be off at the same time.

“Obviously with a client like Amazon, we would have six or seven members working on the account, whereas with a smaller client it would be two or three.”

John, who is one of three directors, said he wasn’t concerned about anyone attempting to abuse the system “because, if they did, their colleagues would quickly pull them up on it”.

General manager of Clearbox, Claire Best (36), is responsible for driving and implementing the policy and also a user of the scheme.

The Bangor mother of two – Jackson (11) and Vogue (7) – said she would like to think the company would have introduced this policy even if the pandemic hadn’t struck.

“For someone like me, with a young family, it’s great to be able to take a half day or a day without any worrying that it’s going to eat into my [annual leave] allocation,” she said.

“It’s a relief knowing I can take my kids to, for example, a medical or dental appointment.

“It’s excellent because it gives people a lot of flexibility.”

Claire said it wasn’t hard to implement although there were “reservations” among the team initially “because it was unknown”.

“There were lots of questions around what it really meant, and it was challenging to manage at the start, especially with ensuring no two people were off at the same time,” she said.

“Now people are happier and team members have been more accountable to one another when booking time off.

“We’ve also seen 71% less sick days than the previous year.”

The unlimited holidays idea has been tried in other parts of the world, with both pros and cons reported.

Major companies such as Netflix and LinkedIn have reported on its instant and enduring popularity.

Some, however, believe it can be counterintuitive, in that an employee might no longer ‘value’ their holidays as much as those of us with a fixed allowance where we regard every hour as precious and well-earned.

Others actually complained that because there was so much flexibility, they could never make up their minds and ended up hardly taking any time off, while simultaneously complaining about the amount of time others take.

It’s something to think about, next time you are lying on a beach.