'It has been the toughest 190 days you could imagine' - publican fights back tears as bar re-opens

Michael O'Donovan, Cork City Chairperson of Vintners Federation of Ireland, pictured at the reopening of his pub The Castle Inn. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

AFTER 190 days, publican Michael O'Donovan finally re-opened his Castle Inn premises to patrons - and admitted he fought back the tears.



"It has been the toughest 190 days you could imagine," he said. "The Government closed the pubs on March 15 but I had closed up the previous day, March 14. I think everyone thought we would be back open in a few weeks, definitely by June."

Read More

"But then the re-opening was postponed to August and then to September. So it is a huge relief to finally get back to business and serving our communities and our customers."

"We never for a moment thought we would be closed for 190 days."

The long-awaited re-opening was a huge boost for Michael and other publicans - though Michael had a double reason to celebrate as he marked his 16th wedding anniversary on September 18.

Michael, who is Chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said the repeated delays in allowing so-called 'wet' pubs to re-open was a financial disaster for many within the industry.

He said his fear is that many famous premises and hugely experienced publicans will opt never to reopen their doors after the pandemic.

"It has been tough - really tough. Our industry feels really hard-done-by. Publicans had offered to comply with whatev

er restrictions and social distancing measures the Government wanted but the re-opening kept getting pushed back."

"My wife is a stay-at-home mum so we had only €350 a week coming into our household," he said. "I know we are lucky in the greater scheme of things."

"But you are trying to pay all your bills, raise three young children from age fourteen down, sort school books and things like that this week - it was very tight trying to do it all on €350."

"That is repeated for many publicans around the country."

Mr O'Donovan said publicans simply wanted to go back to work and to play their part in Ireland's economic recovery.

He said the situation impacted far more than just publicans with their facilities serving as vital outlets for many people, particularly the elderly living in both urban and rural communities.

Read More

"They (elderly) have had little or no social interaction because they are not going on buses because they are afraid to and they miss coming into their local pub to have banter, a chat and a drink," he said.

"For them, and for us - we missed each other. Customers are almost like family for many publicans because they have been trading in certain areas for so long. We know some people who have been coming to us for 20 or 30 years."

Under the re-opening plan, pubs do not have to apply a time limit if customer tables can be spaced two metres or more apart.

Pubs which have less than a two metre social distancing spacing will apply a time limit of one hour and forty five minutes.

Table service will be required in most cases.

Strict sanitisation and contact tracing will also be applied.

Online Editors