The heartbroken mother of an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a tragic car crash in Dublin has paid tribute to her - while her husband and second daughter remain injured in hospital.

'It has been a pleasure to be your mom' - Ashley (11) dies days after car crash

Ashley Bombita, from Ongar in west Dublin, was a passenger in the car driven by her father Billy when it crashed into a pillar on the Lower Lucan Road at 11.30am on Saturday.

She was rushed to Temple Street Children's Hospital with her seven-year-old sister April while their dad was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Ashley's injuries were critical, while the injuries of her sister and father were described as serious, but not life threatening.

The 11-year-old's mother, Rowena, kept a bedside vigil over the weekend but her injuries were to prove fatal.

In a moving tribute to her little girl, Rowena talked about how she had been an inspiration, a mentor, and an advocate during her short life.

"Ashley Bombita, Anak ko, I thank God for 11 wonderful and meaningful years spent with you," she said.

Anak ko translates as 'my child' in the native Tagalog language of the Philippines where the Bombita family are originally from.

"Those days when you inspired me to be grateful even for the littlest and simplest blessings in life.

"Nothing compared to you giving me hugs and kisses when I am down. You loved kissing and clinging onto me. I felt so much compassion from you," Rowena added.

"You reminded me not to hold grudges and to just enjoy and celebrate life. You lived your days so bright. You loved being alive and just being with the moment. Yes, anak ko...You were full of gratitude and love.

"Your smile was contagious. You loved people. And people loved you. You touched so many lives especially me and your dad. You were April's advocate. You were her mentor. You were an inspiration, my Ashleytot.

"You love the Lord and accepted him as your God and Saviour. I would say you have more joy now with our Creator," Rowena wrote.

"Sorry anak, It hurts so bad now.....It is just too soon, anak.... Reality hits so bad. It has been a pleasure and honor to be your mom. Till we meet again my tweeny," she concluded.

Rowena updated her social media timeline to include photographs of her family.

The Bombita family are originally from the Philippines but have been living in Ongar for a number of years.

Rowena works as a nurse, while her husband Billy has worked as a photographer.

Gardai are carrying out inquiries into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Ashley is believed to have been sitting on a booster seat in the rear of the car when the crash happened.

The road was closed for some time to facilitate emergency services and Garda crash scene investigators.

Ashley's death brings to seven the number of people killed on Irish roads this month.

Three drivers, two pedestrians and a motorcyclist have also died in incidents around the country since the beginning of the year.

