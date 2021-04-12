‘It gives us a bit of hope,’ says mother as she enjoys new-found freedom

For lifelong friends Anne Flanagan and Angela Moran, the easing of restrictions today meant they could finally meet up in person and celebrate a milestone birthday.

Ms Flanagan, who turned 60 last month, was delighted to be able to travel from her home in Clontarf, north Dublin, to Sandymount Green in south Dublin where she met Angela, from Blackrock, south Dublin, for a celebratory cup of coffee and a face-to-face catch-up.

“We’ve been in touch on the phone and in Zoom calls but it was nice to meet up in person,” Ms Flanagan told the Irish Independent.

The last time she saw Ms Moran, whom she has known since they were 12-year-old schoolgirls, was before the last lockdown was imposed at Christmas.

And while Ms Flanagan – who is a GP – has been vaccinated against Covid-19, Ms Moran is still awaiting her jab. They made sure to maintain social distancing while sharing a bench in the park.

She is looking forward to the new-found freedoms that the easing of restrictions from yesterday will bring.

“At this stage, you just want to branch out and meet more people,” said Ms Flanagan.

They weren’t the only close friends celebrating the lifting of the 5km travel ban this afternoon.

By pure chance, best friends Dorothy Gray from Rathgar and Joan Pierce from Monkstown decided to meet up for a chat at Sandymount Green.

They were blissfully unaware that their respective daughters, Sarah Gray and Melissa Pierce – who are also best friends – had the same idea.

“We saw them going in so we ended up sitting beside each other,” said Melissa (43), who lives in Glenageary, south Dublin.

Along with the relief of seeing her 16-year-old twin daughters Alannah and Juliette back at school, she said it was great to catch up with friends and family in person for a change.

“It was a great day today,” she said.

“There’s a renewed sense of freedom and a great sense of relief for the girls to go back to school. It gives us a bit of hope,” she said.

Irish Independent