'It gives me comfort that people see how happy they were' - father of three kids found dead in Dublin on online support

THE father of three young children found dead at their home in January has said he has been contacted by thousands of people after he set up a webpage to honour their memory and to help deal with his grief.

Andrew McGinley, who regularly posts video clips of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and little Carla (3) on YouTube ‘conorsclips.ie’, discovered his children dead in the family’s Newcastle home in Dublin after returning from work on January 24.

The children’s mother, Deirdre Morley, has since been charged with their murders, but has been too unwell to attend court.

Speaking with the Sunday World this week, the dad of three said that although he has been advised not to do interviews, he wants the whole country to know about the website he has set up honouring his children.

Expand Close Andrew McGinley with his children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) / Facebook

Whatsapp Andrew McGinley with his children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3)

And, in a statement published on the site, he wrote: “When Conor, Darragh and Carla died in January I was carried through by the support of family, community and colleagues.

“Having people around to support helped me to cope.

“The amount of people attending the funeral gave me the strength to get through the eulogy, funeral and burial and it carried me through.

“I cannot begin to imagine how I would have managed in this time of Covid-19.

“I’m heartbroken by the daily reports of funerals where hundreds would have been there to support the bereaved and to pay their respects …

“I have found that celebrating the lives of Conor, Darragh and Carla through Conor’s Clips has helped me.

“If you see me messaging then I’m probably having a bad moment and feel the need to scream and shout about how much I love them and how much I miss them.

“When this period of social isolation and social distancing passes, then we must take the time to celebrate the lives of those who have passed in the manner that we would have done in normal times.

“My hope is that we take time together and after these restrictions finish to mark the deaths of those who have passed and to show their families that we are there for them.”

Often funny and always heart-warming, the video clips of Conor, Darragh and Carla which Andrew has posted on the Conor’s Clips website via YouTube have now been viewed thousands of times.

And they include everything from Lego movies created by his children to videos where he ‘home-schools’ Carla on the ABCs and celebrations of events such as Darragh’s seventh birthday.

The Twitter page also features a section called Conor’s joke-book in which nine-year-old Conor’s favourite jokes are retold — and jokes sent to Andrew by children from across the country are now included.

The Twitter account linking to the site has almost 10,000 followers with another 4,500 followers watching the videos on YouTube.

An appeal issued by Andrew on the site for people to contact him during a period in which he was ‘struggling with isolation’ also saw him receiving thousands of letters and postcards, many of which came from children as young as his own.

In response to the letters, Andrew wrote: “I am truly humbled by your letters. I’m truly, truly humbled by the letters I have received from hospital and medical staff who thought to write to me when they finished longs shifts.”

For anyone looking to contact Andrew, his address for letters is Andrew McGinley, Newcastle, Co Dublin D22VH77 or alternatively he can be contacted on Twitter on @Conorsclips.

“It gives me great comfort,” he writes on Twitter, “to know that people can see how happy the kids were.”

